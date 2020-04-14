Two men in Hyderabad were arrested after they were found serving liquor to labourers in the lockdown. They were identified as Nitin and Sanju Kumar, who were serving liquor in Champapet of Hyderabad to a group of people during the lockdown while filming it to gain social media attention.

Arrested by excise officials

Their video not only went viral on Social media but was brought it to the notice of the Press Information Bureau, the body informed the excise minister of Telangana V Srinivas Goud, which led to their arrest at the behest of excise officials of Saroornagar.

He is been arrested and a case is registered under section 34 (a) of Telangana Excise Act, kudos to ES, SHO Saroornagar & Enforcement Team for acting immediately. pic.twitter.com/CvqmMMjpGf — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) April 13, 2020

After arrest, the duo was interrogated by the police when they revealed that they had made a video of the act of serving liquor with an intention to gain popularity on Social media platforms like TikTok.

The duo was arrested under Section 34(A) of the excise and prohibition act.

Were hoping for TikTok popularity

In the video, the men were seen approaching labourers sitting outside local wine and country liquor shops and offering drinks. The duo was seen serving small pegs to each of them. When they were asked for more, the duo was seen saying that they need to serve everyone. Officials stated, “they confessed that they were inspired by a similar video made by someone in Jalandhar.”