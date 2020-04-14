Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,934,557
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Full Coverage
1,934,557
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
120,438
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,541
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
India
1,205
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Home Social Media Two men distribute liquor to labourers in Hyderabad for TikTok popularity, nabbed by excise...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Two men distribute liquor to labourers in Hyderabad for TikTok popularity, nabbed by excise officials

Social media users had alerted PIB which in turn had alerted the Telangana excise minister. The duo was nabbed by Saroornagar excise officials.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Telangana duo arrested for serving liquor to labourers defying lockdown rules
Representational image picture courtesy: V Srinivas Goud on twitter
57

Two men in Hyderabad were arrested after they were found serving liquor to labourers in the lockdown. They were identified as Nitin and Sanju Kumar, who were serving liquor in Champapet of Hyderabad to a group of people during the lockdown while filming it to gain social media attention.

Arrested by excise officials

Their video not only went viral on Social media but was brought it to the notice of the Press Information Bureau, the body informed the excise minister of Telangana V Srinivas Goud, which led to their arrest at the behest of excise officials of Saroornagar.

After arrest, the duo was interrogated by the police when they revealed that they had made a video of the act of serving liquor with an intention to gain popularity on Social media platforms like TikTok.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

The duo was arrested under Section 34(A) of the excise and prohibition act.

Were hoping for TikTok popularity

In the video, the men were seen approaching labourers sitting outside local wine and country liquor shops and offering drinks. The duo was seen serving small pegs to each of them. When they were asked for more, the duo was seen saying that they need to serve everyone. Officials stated, “they confessed that they were inspired by a similar video made by someone in Jalandhar.”

- Advertisement -

Support OpIndia

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus telangana

Latest News

News Reports

Did you know that the concept of ‘quarantine’ emerged from Italy? Here is what it means

OpIndia Staff -
To find the origin and meaning of the term 'quarantine', we would have to look back to mid-14th century Europe
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members paid money to the Nizamuddin Markaz organisers, claims Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police is now scrutinising the account books to ascertain the amount received by the organisers from the Tablighi Jamaat members..
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai’s civic-run Kasturba Hospital takes action against medical staff for exposing lack of PPEs

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai's civic-run Kasturba Hospital has initiated action against its staff for highlighting the issue of alleged lack of PPEs for medical staff.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri gets called out by Agra District Magistrate for his brazen lies on the unavailability of protective gears for doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Agra District Magistrate debunks lies that doctors treating coronavirus are forced to wear polythene bags to cover their faces
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more
Social Media

Two men distribute liquor to labourers in Hyderabad for TikTok popularity, nabbed by excise officials

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested men confessed that they had seen a similar video of a man in Jalandhar and were hoping to get popularity on social media by sharing the video of their act.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Media

Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown till April 40th? AajTak journo’s slip of tongue pulls at funny chords of netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee after an AajTak report claimed that she had extended the lockdown in West Bengal till "April 40th"
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more

Connect with us

218,696FansLike
283,856FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com