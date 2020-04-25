Saturday, April 25, 2020
Updated:

Odisha Based numismatist pledges to auction his collection of 2 lakh antique coins worth 2 crores to donate for Coronavirus fight

Coin collector added that his collection includes coins from ancient to present eras.

antique coins
Representational image picture courtesy: ANI
2

In a very exceptional yet fantastic move, Debiprasad Mangaraj, a Bhuvaneshwar based numismatist has decided to auction 2 lacs antique coins for the purpose of donation in the central and state funds to help fight country combat against the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic. Numismatics is the study or collection of currency, including coins.

He claims that the coins can be worth 2 crores. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I’ve decided to donate the money to state and central government funds to help fight Coronavirus.”

He further added that his collection includes coins from ancient to present eras.

In the face of the Wuhan Coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi launched PM CARES Fund where he invited public contribution to fight the pandemic. The PM CARES Fund is an emergency fund that was set up to provide relief to those affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The PM CARES, or the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund have been set up as a public charitable trust. The Prime Minister is the chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister, And Finance Minister.

It is notable here that with open-hearted donations from the public, corporates, and celebrities, the PM-CARES fund had collected more than Rs 6500 crores with a few days of its launch.

