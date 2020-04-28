On Monday, the State Health Department of the Punjab Government had issued an order to put devotees returning to the state from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra in quarantine facilities as a precautionary measure, after five asymptomatic devotees were diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in Tarn Taran.

As 5 asymptomatic persons returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra have tested positive for #COVID19 in Tarn Taran, it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities. They’ll be tested for COVID-19:Dept of Health,Punjab pic.twitter.com/doRI8KzFK5 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Deputy Commissioner (Mohali), Girish Dayalan, had informed that all pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib would be tested for the Chinese virus. If their results were negative, then they would be placed under home quarantine for 14 days. However, if their test results turned out to be positive, then they would be isolated at government-run quarantine facilities.

Reportedly, 3 additional pilgrims who had returned from Hazur Sahib also tested positive for the Chinese virus in Kapurthala. They include a woman (58), youth (38) and a young girl (11). Those who tested positive for Coronavirus in Tarn Taran have been identified to be belonging to the town of Surasingh. Initially, 50 samples were collected and all returnees were quarantined at home.

Coronavirus Deaths in Punjab

Recently, a 62-year-old woman in Patiala died of the Chinese virus at Rajindra hospital. 41 people who come in contact with the deceased are now reportedly infected. As of April 27, Coronavirus has infected 331 people in Punjab and had claimed 18 lives.

Earlier, in a regretful incident, Anil Kohli, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ludhiana, had died battling coronavirus. According to the district public relations office, 52-year-old ACP Kohli passed away on April 18 at SPS Hospital, Ludhiana. “Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana,” Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted today.

The ACP was on the ventilator since April 11. His first test results came out negative. However, he was tested once again, which resulted positive with no sign of improvement in his health.