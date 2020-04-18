In a regretful incident, Anil Kohli, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ludhiana, has died battling coronavirus. According to the district public relations office, 52-year-old ACP Kohli passed away earlier today at SPS Hospital, Ludhiana.

“Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana,” Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted today.

Punjab: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli passes away due to #COVID19 at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana, says District Public Relations Office pic.twitter.com/C0bW62J9MO — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Reportedly, the ACP was on the ventilator since April 11. His first test results came out negative. However, he was tested once again, which resulted positive with no sign of improvement in his health.

The ACP (Ludhiana North) tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, had remained on a ventilator ever since.

“Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years. May his soul RIP. Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him,” tweeted Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab Police.

Even though the officer had no travel history, it was suspected that ACP Kohli contracted the infection while on duty at a market.

Anil Kohli’s wife, driver, who is a constable from Ferozepur, and SHO of Jodhewal police station have also been tested positive for the virus.

Recently, the state government had decided to support the medical team of SPS Apollo Hospital in Ludhiana to conduct plasma therapy on Ludhiana’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). On Friday, the Punjab government had given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on the police officer.