Drunken 'Christian converts' allegedly slaughter cow in Rajasthan

On April 23, a cow was illegally slaughtered by several drunken men in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. The case falls under the Patan police station area which is considered to be a hotbed of Christian Missionary activities.

The All India Agricultural Cow Service Association (AIACSA) has alleged that Christian missionaries are behind the rising cases of indiscriminate cow slaughter in the area. Reportedly, Ramila Khadiya, the independent MLA from Kushalgarh, has also been accused of trying to save the perpetrators through political arm-twisting.

AIACSA President (Rajasthan) Advocate Jaswant Singh Rathore and AIACSA State Organization Minister Bhuvan Mukund Pandya have strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action in the matter. An accused has been nabbed by the Patan Police and the search for the others is underway.

Beer bottles and bucket of blood

Rajasthan State Organization Minister Bhuvan Mukund of All India Agricultural Cow Service Association told Opindia, “The cow was brutally killed in remote Jhabua of Banswara district where Christian missionary work in taking place on a very large scale. Christian churches are built in every village here o convert the innocent tribals into Christianity. This work of conversion has been going on in the region since the British rule.”

A large number of tribal forest dwellers have converted to Christianity. In this case, criminals first drank liquor, brutally killed the cow, and stripped its skin to remove the flesh. When the police were informed, they immediately reached the spot and arrested one person. However, the others managed to flee in the dark. The arrested person has confessed the names of the remaining culprits to the police. An investigation has been initiated while the search for the perpetrators continues.

Cops at the crime scene

Illegal Cow Slaughter in Ghaziabad

In February this year, the Ghaziabad police had arrested four members of a gang from the Loni area of Ghaziabad for allegedly slaughtering cows. A loader, tempo, knives, and rope had also been seized from the accused. The main accused who was identified as Momin and had several cases of cow slaughter registered against him in Ghaziabad and Baghpat was arrested along with three of his accomplices, namely, Gyasuddin, Mohin, and Shakeel.

The incident, which was perpetrated in Loni’s Dabur Talab area had come to light when few passersby spotted the carcasses lying at a field and immediately informed the police. Allegedly the police did not take any action then. As the information spread, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists had reached the spot and staged a sit-in protest demanding immediate action against the miscreants. They reportedly raised slogans against the police and administration for delaying the investigation.