Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,853,619
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
Full Coverage
1,853,619
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
114,272
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 11:59 AM
Home Social Media ‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

However, amidst all the hate, there was also good-natured humour as other cricketers also cheered Jadeja.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja attacked by 'liberals' and Islamists for his swordsmanship
1

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja on Sunday took to Twitter to show his swordsmanship skills.

However, soon after he shared his video, he was attacked by ‘liberals’ and Islamists who not only mocked his swordsmanship but also abused the Rajput community.

Islamists like JNUSU officebearer too joined in in hating on the Rajput community.

Columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint, too, joined in in mocking the Rajput community. Self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ too shared memes to imply that the Rajput have never won any major war in history. Similar shaming tweets were shared by many. However, amidst all the hate, there was also good-natured humour as other cricketers also cheered Jadeja. Cricketer David Warner and Jaydev Unadkat cheered him on.
- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: Minor was ‘bored’, so packed friend inside suitcase to bring him home, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Mangaluru police will now produce the minors before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Pakistani doctors dance inside hospital wards in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The global death toll due to the Chinese pandemic coronavirus has crossed 1,14,000-mark with more than 1.8 million people being tested positive for the Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police registers case against a firm for allegedly issuing fake ration cards, company cries foul

Dibakar Dutta -
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 and Information Technology (IT) Act Section 66D after a complaint was filed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
Read more
Fact-Check

Assorted fake news peddlers come together to spread lies that woman drowned her five children in river ‘due to lockdown’

OpIndia Staff -
While the country has come together to fight Chinese coronavirus, a certain section of propagandists are rooting for the government's efforts to fail.
Read more
Government and Policy

Central govt rejects Sonia Gandhi’s demand to transfer PM-CARES fund to PMNRF, to allow FCRA-exempted foreign donation

OpIndia Staff -
The PM-CARES Fund will also receive exemptions from the operation of all provisions of the FCRA Act and can now accept donations from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries through foreign credit/debit cards and through wire transfer/SWIFT. Receipts can be downloaded directly from the portal.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,254FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com