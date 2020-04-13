‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja on Sunday took to Twitter to show his swordsmanship skills.

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

However, soon after he shared his video, he was attacked by ‘liberals’ and Islamists who not only mocked his swordsmanship but also abused the Rajput community.

How many wars had Rajputs won? How many Rajputs were working in Mughal courts? Forget, the marriages!



This idiot is a cricketer, plays for Indian team, hopefully not for his caste! https://t.co/CHZOs4MCPn — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 13, 2020

Islamists like JNUSU officebearer too joined in in hating on the Rajput community.

Just another privileged soul flaunting his caste and sword on Twitter.



No offense but the 'Hashtag Rajput boy' bit is funny and bigotry at the same time. https://t.co/YAhho41gn7 — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) April 12, 2020

मुगलों को भी जोड़ लीजिए. — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) April 12, 2020

Rajput Persian se haare, Moghal se haare, Khilji se haare, Maratha se haare, British se haare!



Khali maidan mein talwar ghumana is different thing. https://t.co/YcEShbCwjp — Elia Millia Islamia (@elia_official) April 13, 2020

Haha how good 😂😂😂 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 13, 2020

હા સાવજ! — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 12, 2020

- Support OpIndia -

Columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint, too, joined in in mocking the Rajput community.Self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ too shared memes to imply that the Rajput have never won any major war in history.Similar shaming tweets were shared by many.However, amidst all the hate, there was also good-natured humour as other cricketers also cheered Jadeja.Cricketer David Warner and Jaydev Unadkat cheered him on.