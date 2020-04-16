Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to rebuke those who are attacking medical teams, policemen and even evading and escaping quarantine amidst coronavirus outbreak.

People who are pelting stones at doctors & police. People who are blaming Govt, Salman Khan's this video message is for all of you. pic.twitter.com/B185Moyxm3 — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 15, 2020

Referring to the pandemic as ‘Bigg Boss of life’, Khan expresses disappointment at those breaking the lockdown guidelines. “It is indeed unfortunate to test positive for any illness. Is it right or wrong to not follow government guidelines? If you’d have followed lockdown guidelines, the lockdown would’v ended and the police wouldn’t have to use force to get you to stay at home. The police, doctors, nurses… they are working 18 hours a day for you. The doctors, nurses come to save your lives, and you pelted stones at them? Those who are testing positive for coronavirus are escaping from the hospital. Where are you running to? Are you running towards life or death? If these doctors do not treat you and if police weren’t on streets, then because of few who think that they won’t get infected would’ve put the lives of entire country at risk. India appears united but because of few ‘jokers’, this disease is spreading. If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been like this. If your actions weren’t like this, then thousands of doctors, nurses and people wouldn’t have been infected with coronavirus. Because of few entire nation will sit at home for longer time,” he said.

Khan appealed to everyone to thank the police force and healthcare workers while urging everyone to be careful that the infection is contained. Salman Khan has been away from Mumbai with his family as he was on a holiday with family before coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Stone-pelting on doctors, nurses, police

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier this week, a mob of hundreds attacked a team of doctors in Moradabad, severely injuring one of the doctors. The team had gone to take coronavirus suspects for testing. However, mob, including women, started pelting stones at the team. When police came to their rescue, they were also attacked by the mob. About 25 people have been arrested by the police till now.

Recently, the police had arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on April 8, Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup.

Similarly, a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms.