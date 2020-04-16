Thursday, April 16, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,083,326
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Full Coverage
2,083,326
Worldwide cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
134,616
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
12,380
Total cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
India
1,508
Recovered
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
India
422
Deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Home Entertainment "If your actions weren't like this, police's reaction wouldn't have been this," Salman Khan...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

“If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been this,” Salman Khan slams ‘jokers’ attacking medical teams and escaping quarantine

Khan appealed to everyone to thank the police force and healthcare workers while urging everyone to be careful that the infection is contained.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Salman Khan slams those not cooperating with healthcare workers and pelting stones
5

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to rebuke those who are attacking medical teams, policemen and even evading and escaping quarantine amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Referring to the pandemic as ‘Bigg Boss of life’, Khan expresses disappointment at those breaking the lockdown guidelines. “It is indeed unfortunate to test positive for any illness. Is it right or wrong to not follow government guidelines? If you’d have followed lockdown guidelines, the lockdown would’v ended and the police wouldn’t have to use force to get you to stay at home. The police, doctors, nurses… they are working 18 hours a day for you. The doctors, nurses come to save your lives, and you pelted stones at them? Those who are testing positive for coronavirus are escaping from the hospital. Where are you running to? Are you running towards life or death? If these doctors do not treat you and if police weren’t on streets, then because of few who think that they won’t get infected would’ve put the lives of entire country at risk. India appears united but because of few ‘jokers’, this disease is spreading. If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been like this. If your actions weren’t like this, then thousands of doctors, nurses and people wouldn’t have been infected with coronavirus. Because of few entire nation will sit at home for longer time,” he said.

Khan appealed to everyone to thank the police force and healthcare workers while urging everyone to be careful that the infection is contained. Salman Khan has been away from Mumbai with his family as he was on a holiday with family before coronavirus lockdown was announced.

Stone-pelting on doctors, nurses, police

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Earlier this week, a mob of hundreds attacked a team of doctors in Moradabad, severely injuring one of the doctors. The team had gone to take coronavirus suspects for testing. However, mob, including women, started pelting stones at the team. When police came to their rescue, they were also attacked by the mob. About 25 people have been arrested by the police till now.

Recently, the police had arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on April 8, Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup.

Similarly, a violent mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops in the Tatpatti Bakhal area in Indore, where a medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssalman khan, salman khan coronavirus, salman khan stone pelting coronavirus

Latest News

Entertainment

“If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been this,” Salman Khan slams ‘jokers’ attacking medical teams and escaping quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slammed those attacking police personnel and medical teams amidst coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

MEA slams USCIRF for spreading false propaganda over the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asked the USCIRF to stop adding "religious colour" to the Indian government's efforts in fighting the Chinese pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni arrested over a false report about train services, misleading migrant workers

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Police believe that the unverified and misleading information ran by ABP Majha may have spurred the migrants staying in Mumbai to defy lockdown and congregate at a mosque outside the Bandra local station.
Read more
News Reports

Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to take a coronavirus suspect to hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: More than 400 families block road in protest claiming they have not received food in the last 20 days

OpIndia Staff -
President of Domkal municipality acknowledged that ration dealers had not increased food supply quota for below poverty line segment
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more

Connect with us

219,284FansLike
286,247FollowersFollow
218,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com