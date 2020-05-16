Saturday, May 16, 2020
Updated:

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

Speaking to OpIndia, former MLA and BJP leader Rajesh Sonkar said that coronavirus patients, who were discharged from the hospital of Index Medical College, Indore, were sent home on 13 May. He added that most of the people were associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.

A shocking video has emerged from Indore, where a kid belonging to a Muslim family was seen shouting slogans, “We will kill Modi”.

According to the reports, the incident was reported at Index Hospital of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In the viral video, a 6-year-old child was seen raising slogans of killing Prime Minister Modi.

The video was reportedly shot after a family was discharged from the hospital after being cured of the coronavirus. The child belonged to the family of one of the patients who was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Former MLA Dr Rajesh Sonkar was also present at the index Medical College at a time when the incident occurred. He was at the premises as a guest to greet the patients who were discharged after they were cured of coronavirus.

Many people from the hospital, including staff and management, were present there to encourage the discharged patients. As people were cheering for the discharged patients, a 6-year-old child of one of family loudly shouted, “Modi ko Maarenge (We will kill Modi)”.

The discharged patients were associated with Tablighi Jamaat

The former MLA said that the discharged patients belong to the Muslim community and were from different states. They were recording the incident, however, stopped it as the child raised the slogan to kill Modi. The video of the child screaming was recorded on a mobile camera, which has now become viral on social media.

BJP leader Rajesh Sonkar said that he tried to convince the child and his family after such slogans were raised. He said that the Modi government and the state government together are providing all kinds of facilities to every section of the society in the fight against the coronavirus. 

Shockingly, the parents did not stop the small child from shouting such violent slogans, instead, they laughed at the child encouragingly, added the BJP leader.

