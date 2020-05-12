Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has tested negative for Chinese coronavirus and is likely to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday. As reported by Times of India, his fever is under control and he was tested for COVID-19 as a measure of abundant precaution. He is stable now and ready to be discharged.

While Dr Singh was initially kept in the cardiac ICU, but he was later shifted to a private room where a team of doctors monitored his vitals. Dr Singh is diabetic and a heart patient and has undergone two bypass surgeries.

Dr Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

On Sunday late evening, Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS after he got fever and complained of chest pain. Dr Singh had redeveloped a febrile reaction to a new medication. He was kept under observation to rule out any other causes of the fever.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Dr Manmohan Singh is 87. He has served two consecutive terms (2004-2014) as India’s Prime Minister. He is one of the senior-most leaders of the Congress party. Prior to becoming the PM, Dr Singh was the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Economic Advisor (1972-76) and as the Governor of the Reserve Bank from 1982 to 1985. He was also the head of the Planning Commission from 1985 to 1987.