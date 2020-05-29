Friday, May 29, 2020
Nagpada police station Senior PI Shalini Sharma transferred as Uddhav Thackeray bows to pressure from Abu Azmi

Following an argument with the lady officer, SP MLA Abu Azmi had stated that he will speak to Maharashtra home minister and seek action against Shalini Sharma. He had gathered hundreds of his supporters outside the Nagpada station and had raised derogatory slogans against the officer.

OpIndia Staff

Following SP MLA Abu Azmi's threats, police officer Shalini Sharma transferred by Maha government
Police Inspector Shalini Sharma transferred
A day after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was caught humiliating a senior lady police officer Shalini Sharma and demanding the suspension of the lady officer, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has succumbed to his pressure and transferred her to Chembur police station.

According to the reports, Shalini Sharma, who is currently the inspector at the Nagpada police station in central Mumbai, will now be sent to Chembur Mumbai. Jai Prakash Bhosale has succeeded Sharma at the Nagpada police station. 

The senior officials of the Maharashtra police, however, said Inspector Shalini Sharma had herself requested for transfer which was accepted.

Maharashtra govt succumbs to SP MLA Abu Azmi’s pressure

The transfer of Sharma by Maharashtra government comes just a day after SP MLA Abu Azmi was heard threatening and hurling slogans against the lady officer.

Abu Azmi, the president of the Maharashtra state branch of the Samajwadi Party was sitting on dharna, was seen addressing a huge gathering outside the Nagpada police station demanding the suspension of a senior lady police officer, Shalini Sharma.

“Yeh aurat kehti hain aapne police par ilzaam lagaya hain mein aapse baat nahi karegi, uske baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi”, roughly translated as (This woman is saying that we have accused the police so she will not talk to us, but her forefathers will also have to speak to us), shouted Azmi while demanding her suspension.

Azmi had also threatened Sharma that he will approach the Home Minister while blaming the police of mismanagement and misbehaviour with migrant labourers.

Abu Azmi’s argument with Nagpada police officer Shalini Sharma

In another video of the preceding incident, during an argument with the Nagpada police officer, Azmi was seen shouting at the lady officer in a harsh tone.

Azmi had alleged that the senior woman officer had refused to listen to his complaint and asked him to leave. He stated, “I am a public representative, I am not a common man. I have been elected by the people and we will raise their questions in front of the government. The whole world is criticising India for its handling of the migrant worker crisis.”

Following his argument, Azmi had gathered hundreds of his supporters flouting all social distancing norms and had raised slogans against the officer near the station, demanding action against her.

