Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family gets beaten up by Muslims after pigs reared by former enters their house

In the Motipur area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, one Nasiruddin and his accomplices attacked a house of Dalit for rearing pigs. According to police, a member of the Dalit community, Budhai, reared at his residence. On Sunday, pigs reportedly escaped from the house and entered Nasiruddin’s house in the neighbourhood. Nasiruddin captured the animal and refused to let it go that led to an argument between Budhai and him.

Casteist slurs hurled by Nasiruddin and accomplices

News Agency PTI talked to station in-charge J.N. Shukla who said that Nasiruddin released the animal after arguing for some time. However, when Budhai reached back home, he came with a few of his friends from his community and attacked his house. They created ruckus in the house and passed sexual remarks on women. Budhai alleged that they used caste-slurs on him and other members of the family, including women and children.

Six arrested so far

On Budhai’s complaint, police have registered a case against eight people. Six of them were arrested and search for another two is still on. Shukla added that the situation is under control in the area. However, they have deployed a team of police officers to ensure the safety of the members of the Dalit community.