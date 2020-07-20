YouTuber CarryMinati has announced that he will add Rs. 1,00,000 to the Rs. 10,31,137 was collected during the charity live stream on his YouTube channel on Sunday. The funds were collected by Ajey Nagar for the people affected by the floods in Assam and Bihar.

Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all ❤️ — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

The charity stream on the CarryMinati YouTube channel ran for nearly six hours and the YouTuber mostly played games during the period. The stream was watched by over 5 million people.

Screengrab from CarryMinati YouTube channel live stream

Assam has been affected massively by the floods. It was reported that 108 wild animals including nine rhinos have died during floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Over seven million people have been affected by the floods this year.

The death toll in the floods has risen to 84. “People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations,” Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal said. “On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand there are challenges arising out of floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle,” he added.