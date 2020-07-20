Monday, July 20, 2020
Carryminati fundraiser for Assam and Bihar floods collects over a million rupees, YouTuber to add Rs 1 lakh to the contribution

The charity stream on the CarryMinati YouTube channel ran for nearly six hours and the YouTuber mostly played games during the period.

OpIndia Staff

CarryMinati raises over a million rupees in donations
Image Credit: CarryMinati/Instagram
YouTuber CarryMinati has announced that he will add Rs. 1,00,000 to the Rs. 10,31,137 was collected during the charity live stream on his YouTube channel on Sunday. The funds were collected by Ajey Nagar for the people affected by the floods in Assam and Bihar.

The charity stream on the CarryMinati YouTube channel ran for nearly six hours and the YouTuber mostly played games during the period. The stream was watched by over 5 million people.

Screengrab from CarryMinati YouTube channel live stream

Assam has been affected massively by the floods. It was reported that 108 wild animals including nine rhinos have died during floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Over seven million people have been affected by the floods this year.

The death toll in the floods has risen to 84. “People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations,” Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal said. “On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand there are challenges arising out of floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle,” he added.

