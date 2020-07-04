Maharashtra Cyber Police start sending notices on Direct Message to Twitter users for posting ‘offensive’ tweets

In an attempt to quell the dissenting voices on social media platforms, especially Twitter, Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra have started handing out notices via Direct Message on Twitter to people who have made ‘offensive’ tweets against the state government or Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra cyber police have been sending notices on Direct Notice to Twitter users for tweets considered as offensive by the govt.

In a series of tweets, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @NidarNaari claimed that the Maharashtra government is clamping down on the tweets that show the state government and the chief minister in a bad light. She added that Maharashtra cyber police will be issuing a warning for posting offensive tweets and if such posts didn’t stop, a complaint will be filed against the user under Section 149 of CrPC.

Also, your Tweet will be deleted by @TwitterIndia — Sunaina Vinod (@NidarNaari) July 3, 2020

The Twitter user also alleged that posts deemed as objectionable by the government will be subsequently removed by Twitter India and the social media user will receive a call from the Cyber Cell, asking him/her to visit the police station.

You will be asked to visit Police Station..

Be careful 🙏 — Sunaina Vinod (@NidarNaari) July 3, 2020

Another Twitter user shared a screenshot of the notice that was sent by the Maharashtra government on Direct Message, apparently for calling a driver as a driver in one of the tweets.

The notice from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell read that the user had used social media platforms for posting offensive/ abusive/ defamatory/ malicious posts.

“Maharashtra Cyber Police Department, the nodal agency for cyber in Maharashtra State is hereby issuing you a notice under Section 149 CRPC for posting offensive messages. You are warned to refrain from doing so, as it is an offence under Information Technology Act, IPC and other relevant applicable laws,” the message received on Personal Message read.

On May 20, the Maharashtra Cyber Police had posted messages on its Twitter account informing that anyone found posting offensive / abusive / defamatory / malicious posts will be issued notices under section 149 of CRPC. They had said that posting such offensive messages is an offense under Information Technology Act, IPC and other laws of the land, and had urged people from refrain from posting such messages. They had informed that they will send notices individually to users posting offensive messages in their inboxes.