Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia's report calling Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit behind Vikram Joshi's death has irked the leftist establishments who took to social media to question the credibility of OpIndia over the matter.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
380

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by some miscreants near his residence in Ghaziabad on 20th June, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. Vikram’s nephew had named one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit behind Vikram Joshi’s death. Earlier in the day, OpIndia, basing it on ANI’s Tweets, reported the same.

OpIndia’s report irked the liberal establishment, who took to Twitter to cast aspersions at ANI and OpIndia for selectively reporting that a Muslim was the main accused in the case. The pro-Islamist lobby hit out at OpIndia and ANI for giving a communal angle to the crime.

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri, a well-known name of the leftist gang, came forward to pursue this propaganda. Sharing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet, where he had shared the ANI Tweet, Kapri shared the names of the other accused and said that though there are 9 other names, the BJP spokesperson could only see Kamal-ud-din’s son’s name.

Vinod Kapri’s Tweet

Propagandist Anurag Kashyap, who had openly expressed solidarity with the Islamists who had opposed CAA, got quite miffed seeing a Muslim being blamed for the crime. He re-tweeted a tweet by one Aarif Shah to claim that though the main accused in the case were Hindu, ANI chose to single out a Muslim to give a communal spin to the case.

Not to forget, Sanjukta Basu, who is a very vocal Modi-hater and a bigot masquerading as a liberal feminist. She too claimed that ANI released the video and named the Muslim pertetrator to sensationalise and communalise the matter, She also went on to cast aspersions at OpIndia, calling us hate-mongers.

Another person said the same thing. It would have been insignificant in and of itself but it was also shared by the none other Rajdeep Sardesai, who has peddled innumerable number of lies in his glorious career of over 30 years.

The meltdown of the liberal crowd over an OpIndia report somehow does not come as a surprise, but probably in the haste to rebuke us, the left-liberal gang did not read up our report properly.

We have not made up any names. Even if our report mentions Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit it is based on a Tweet put out by ANI, where the Vikram’s nephew, while talking to ANI, alleged that the police is trying to save the main accused. He said that Kamal-ud-din’s son is the one who fired the shot in Vikram’s head. He further added that they would not accept his body from the hospital unless the police arrest the main accused, Kamal-u-din’s son.

In the same report, we have also shared the names of other accused in the case. Sharing a Tweet by ANI we wrote that the police have released hat list of 10 accused in the case. The names being Ravi s/o Matadeen, Akash, Shehnur, Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Jenwal, Jogendra and Babu. A portion of the report, the liberals didn’t think it important enough to be read.

Snippet from our report published earlier in the day

So this allegation that we were trying to sensationalise and communalise the incident holds no grounds. Our report was purely based on the facts. Along with mentioning Kamal-ud-din’s son’s name we also mentioned the names of the other accused in the case, which the leftist brigade chose to conveniently overlook. Without verifying details, the usual assortment of ‘liberals’ and ‘journalist’, in a haste took to social media to cast aspersions at us.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Google search result shows that the cause of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide

OpIndia Staff -
If one searches forthe phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” on Google, the search result wrongly shows suicide as the cause
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

OpIndia quotes ANI to name Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit in journalist Vikram Joshi’s death, lands up irking the pro-Islamist lobby

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that OpIndia was trying to sensationalise and communalise Vikram Joshi's death
Read more
News Reports

Watch: As uncle plots kidnapping of niece, mother fights kidnappers to save her 4-year-old girl child in Delhi’s Shakarpur area

OpIndia Staff -
The entire plot of kidnapping was hatched by the child's uncle, who had a fight with the child father over some money
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: 6-years-old images of a Bangladeshi boy saving a young fawn from drowning being passed off as a recent one from Assam floods

OpIndia Staff -
The image widely shared on Internet about a teenage boy saving a baby deer is not from Assam but old image from Bangladesh
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Anujith, who had saved hundreds of lives a decade ago, saves eight more lives by donating organs after his death

OpIndia Staff -
Organs like heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands of Anujith will be donated following his death in a bike accident
Read more
News Reports

PETA’s pontification and its nauseating hypocrisy over animal rights, which has been lauding animal product users as animal lovers

OpIndia Staff -
Several persons awarded ‘person of the year’ by PETA consume meat, and use leather fashion accessories
Read more
News Reports

Destroy crosses, Jesus images, put pictures of Mao and Xi Jinping: China ordering Christians

OpIndia Staff -
China's clampdown against religious manifestation is a part of explicit set of instructions issued by Chinese premier Xi Jinpingin order to "Sinicise" all religions to ensure their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.
Read more
News Reports

Google search result shows that the cause of terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s death was suicide

OpIndia Staff -
If one searches forthe phrase “Ajmal Kasab death” on Google, the search result wrongly shows suicide as the cause
Read more
News Reports

Chinese govt jails two Tibetan musicians for composing song praising HH the Dalai Lama, arrests another for sharing it on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The two Tibetans, Tsetan and Tsego were sentenced to seven years and three years in prison respectively by a Chinese court.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee says ‘voices are being muzzled’ and ‘people unable to speak due to reign of fear’

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that voices are being muzzled and media is not being spared, while her govt continues targeting media
Read more
Social Media

Kangana deserves COVID the most: Comedian mocks actress’ stand against nepotism, deletes video later

OpIndia Staff -
Mocking Kangana's stand against the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood, Dudeja was seen saying she deserves coronavirus the most.
Read more

Connect with us

237,136FansLike
413,113FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com