Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by some miscreants near his residence in Ghaziabad on 20th June, died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. Vikram’s nephew had named one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit behind Vikram Joshi’s death. Earlier in the day, OpIndia, basing it on ANI’s Tweets, reported the same.

OpIndia’s report irked the liberal establishment, who took to Twitter to cast aspersions at ANI and OpIndia for selectively reporting that a Muslim was the main accused in the case. The pro-Islamist lobby hit out at OpIndia and ANI for giving a communal angle to the crime.

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri, a well-known name of the leftist gang, came forward to pursue this propaganda. Sharing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet, where he had shared the ANI Tweet, Kapri shared the names of the other accused and said that though there are 9 other names, the BJP spokesperson could only see Kamal-ud-din’s son’s name.

Vinod Kapri’s Tweet

Propagandist Anurag Kashyap, who had openly expressed solidarity with the Islamists who had opposed CAA, got quite miffed seeing a Muslim being blamed for the crime. He re-tweeted a tweet by one Aarif Shah to claim that though the main accused in the case were Hindu, ANI chose to single out a Muslim to give a communal spin to the case.

Not to forget, Sanjukta Basu, who is a very vocal Modi-hater and a bigot masquerading as a liberal feminist. She too claimed that ANI released the video and named the Muslim pertetrator to sensationalise and communalise the matter, She also went on to cast aspersions at OpIndia, calling us hate-mongers.

Another person said the same thing. It would have been insignificant in and of itself but it was also shared by the none other Rajdeep Sardesai, who has peddled innumerable number of lies in his glorious career of over 30 years.

The meltdown of the liberal crowd over an OpIndia report somehow does not come as a surprise, but probably in the haste to rebuke us, the left-liberal gang did not read up our report properly.

We have not made up any names. Even if our report mentions Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit it is based on a Tweet put out by ANI, where the Vikram’s nephew, while talking to ANI, alleged that the police is trying to save the main accused. He said that Kamal-ud-din’s son is the one who fired the shot in Vikram’s head. He further added that they would not accept his body from the hospital unless the police arrest the main accused, Kamal-u-din’s son.

In the same report, we have also shared the names of other accused in the case. Sharing a Tweet by ANI we wrote that the police have released hat list of 10 accused in the case. The names being Ravi s/o Matadeen, Akash, Shehnur, Shakir, Mohit, Dalveer, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Jenwal, Jogendra and Babu. A portion of the report, the liberals didn’t think it important enough to be read.

Snippet from our report published earlier in the day

So this allegation that we were trying to sensationalise and communalise the incident holds no grounds. Our report was purely based on the facts. Along with mentioning Kamal-ud-din’s son’s name we also mentioned the names of the other accused in the case, which the leftist brigade chose to conveniently overlook. Without verifying details, the usual assortment of ‘liberals’ and ‘journalist’, in a haste took to social media to cast aspersions at us.