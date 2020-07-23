Thursday, July 23, 2020
Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

Following the Supreme Court direction, the Congress party and its media ecosystem was predictably upset against the top court and came all guns against the judiciary for not delivering a favourable order.

OpIndia Staff

Rajdeep Sardesai (L) and Justice Arun Mishra (R)
On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on the petitions filed by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs over the disqualification notices issued to them.

Amidst all the political drama in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Speaker had served the notices last week to Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress MLAs. The Speaker had also argued that the rebels cannot petition the High Court before any action taken by him.

However, in a big setback to the Congress party, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that Rajasthan High Court can announce its ruling on the rebels’ petition on Friday but will be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court. 

“Voice of dissent in a democracy cannot be shut down”, the apex court said on Thursday as it questioned Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on the reasons for initiating disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Following the Supreme Court direction, the Congress party and its media ecosystem were predictably upset against the top court and came out all guns blazing against the judiciary for not delivering a favourable order.

Rajdeep Sardesai, who seemed to be hurt, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the order and went to make incendiary comments against the Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra. Dragging the name of Justice Arun Mishra, who presided over the SC bench to hear the petition filed by Sachin Pilot, Sardesai stated that it was the same Arun Mishra who had recently described Prime Minister Modi as a ‘versatile genius’.

Shockingly, Rajdeep Sardesai indirectly hinted that the judgement in favour of Sachin Pilot and his praise for PM Modi a few months back was in coherence. By doing so, the ‘journalist’ Sardesai, who has been caught peddling fake news several times, cast a shadow on the independence of the judiciary and thus indulged in contempt of the court.

Image Source: ಹಂಗ್ರೀ ಅಂಡ ಫೂಲಿಷ್/@Hungrynfool/ Twitter

As social media users soon pointed out Rajdeep Sardesai’s vile attack on the judiciary, Rajdeep Sardesai was soon quick to realise his mistake and deleted the tweet.

Rajdeep Sardesai, who is sympathetic to Congress party, may have realised that the Supreme Court would pull up him on the charges of contempt of court. After deleting his old tweet, the ‘journalist’ soon tweeted another post on the Supreme Court order in Rajasthan political drama. However, this time there was no reference to Justice Arun Mishra.

Perhaps, Rajdeep Sardesai got aware of the fact that he would be booked for contempt of court for making such derogatory comment on the judiciary just like controversial ‘activist’ advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has been at the receiving end for posting disrespectful tweets against the judiciary.

The Supreme Court has initiated suo moto contempt of court proceedings against ‘PIL activist’ Prashant Bhushan after he had allegedly made references to Supreme Court in a tweet on on ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao, which may have landed him in trouble.

