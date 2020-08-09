Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

Aamir Khan has resumed filming of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey.

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

The film was being shot in India but then was halted as Chinese coronavirus pandemic hit. Now the shooting has been resumed in Turkey. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It is directed by Advait Chandan.