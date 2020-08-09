Sunday, August 9, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse Sushant Singh Rajput thought his sister Priyanka was ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Mocking Dalit leaders Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale shielding Tablighi Jamaat: How liberal media betrays its bigotry

K Bhattacharjee -
Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and was subjected to mockery.
Ahead of peace talks, Afghanistan assembly approves release of 400 Islamic terrorists of Taliban

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan assembly Loya Jirga approved release of 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture ahead of peace talks
Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
After Pakistan threatens to split Saudi Arabia led OIC for not discussing Kashmir, Saudi govt decides not to renew oil supply pact with Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia defers oil supply contact with Pakistan after Imran Khan Govt Threatens to Split OIC over Kashmir
Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

Aamir Khan has resumed filming of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey.

The film was being shot in India but then was halted as Chinese coronavirus pandemic hit. Now the shooting has been resumed in Turkey. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindu refugees who had come from Sindh province were found dead in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Read more

Amit Shah’s COVID19 test not yet conducted, say MHA officials

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that Home Minister has tested negative for coronavirus.
Read more

India Today Group shuts down Mail Today tabloid, several employees laid off

OpIndia Staff -
India Today group today announced that it is shutting down its Delhi-tabloid Mail Today.
Read more

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, seven dead

OpIndia Staff -
Seven died in fire at Covid facility in Vijaywada, probe ordered
Read more
