If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah. For the entire duration of the festival and the build-up to it, you probably did not read any preachy articles from the Left media or even the righteous Liberals who during every Hindu festival, tell Hindus what they should or should not do to uphold the collective morality of the country.

From preaching to save milk during Mahashivratri to saving the water bodies during Ganesh Chaturthi, to caring about pollution on Diwali to talking about saving water on Holi – Hindus have seen it all. In fact, recently Holi was equated with terrorism and fake story about semen filled balloons was propagated. Media and the celebs are pushing the bar higher every year.

The very same celebrities and media go completely silent during any Islamic festivals. Well, not completely silent. They wish the Muslims of India and of the entire world. Hope that peace prevails and that all of the rest of us learn the principles of sacrifice, brotherhood and devotion from the Islamic festival.

But have you ever wondered how would the media and these very liberals who hold sanctimonious placards at the drop of a hat react if Eid was a Hindu festival? What if everything else was constant – the festival, the Qurbani et al and just the religion had changed? Would the Liberals still be talking about peace and brotherhood? Or would their reaction be completely different?

Here are 10 images that show how the Liberals would have reacted had Eid been a Hindu festival:

What would PETA and Prashant Bhushan be doing if Eid was a Hindu festival? Surely, running to the court.

PETA and Prashant Bhushan if Eid was a Hindu festival

PETA poster if Eid was a Hindu festival

And Bengal?

What would Bengal look like if Eid was a Hindus festival

When there is a scope for Hindu shaming, Swara Bhaskar would surely not be left far behind.

What placard would Swara Bhaskar hold if Eid was a Hindu Festival

If Eid was a Hindu festival, Barkha Dutt would surely be interviewing Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.

Barkha Dutt and Owaisi if Eid was a Hindu Festival

If the Liberals had the chance to shame Hindus on a festival where Hindus went around slaughtering thousands of animals, it would be quite a surprise if the media and their favourite Hinduphobes would not have branded Hindus are terrorists.

Veteran Hinduphobe Arundhati Roy talking to The Print

Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra would have pretty much lost his mental balance all over again

And, of course, the portal that turned Holi in a terrorist attack with children being the terrorist would have gone hammer and tongs against the Hindus.

Let’s just keep ‘scrolling’, shall we?

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation would have condemned Hindu Nationalists and passed a resolution to ban the festival.

Oh! I see!

And, of course, no Hindu shaming event would be complete till the secularist would invoke Jinnah and justify the partition – “See? This is why Muslims did not want to live with Hindus!” Ram Guha would certainly be the best person to give a whole new meaning to the Shaheen Bagh slogan ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’.

Ram Guha if Eid was a Hindu festival

Disclaimer: I wish Happy Eid to everyone! This article is just to show how the ‘liberal’ crowd is as bigoted as people they brand as bigots, and how their preaching and disdain are reserved for only one community. I wish no ill will to anyone or wish to offend any sensibilities, except the ‘liberal’ kind.