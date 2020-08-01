Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home Variety Satire If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of...
Editor's picksFeaturedVarietySatire
Updated:

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Have you ever wondered how would the media and these very liberals who hold sanctimonious placards at the drop of a hat react if Eid was a Hindu festival? What if everything else was constant - the festival, the Qurbani et al and just the religion had changed? Would the Liberals still be talking about peace and brotherhood?

THE SKIN DOCTOR

Also Read

THE SKIN DOCTOR
What if Eid was a Hindu festival?
What if Eid was a Hindu festival?
1

Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah. For the entire duration of the festival and the build-up to it, you probably did not read any preachy articles from the Left media or even the righteous Liberals who during every Hindu festival, tell Hindus what they should or should not do to uphold the collective morality of the country.

From preaching to save milk during Mahashivratri to saving the water bodies during Ganesh Chaturthi, to caring about pollution on Diwali to talking about saving water on Holi – Hindus have seen it all. In fact, recently Holi was equated with terrorism and fake story about semen filled balloons was propagated. Media and the celebs are pushing the bar higher every year.

The very same celebrities and media go completely silent during any Islamic festivals. Well, not completely silent. They wish the Muslims of India and of the entire world. Hope that peace prevails and that all of the rest of us learn the principles of sacrifice, brotherhood and devotion from the Islamic festival.

But have you ever wondered how would the media and these very liberals who hold sanctimonious placards at the drop of a hat react if Eid was a Hindu festival? What if everything else was constant – the festival, the Qurbani et al and just the religion had changed? Would the Liberals still be talking about peace and brotherhood? Or would their reaction be completely different?

Here are 10 images that show how the Liberals would have reacted had Eid been a Hindu festival:

What would PETA and Prashant Bhushan be doing if Eid was a Hindu festival? Surely, running to the court.

PETA and Prashant Bhushan if Eid was a Hindu festival
PETA poster if Eid was a Hindu festival

And Bengal?

What would Bengal look like if Eid was a Hindus festival

When there is a scope for Hindu shaming, Swara Bhaskar would surely not be left far behind.

What placard would Swara Bhaskar hold if Eid was a Hindu Festival

If Eid was a Hindu festival, Barkha Dutt would surely be interviewing Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.

Barkha Dutt and Owaisi if Eid was a Hindu Festival

If the Liberals had the chance to shame Hindus on a festival where Hindus went around slaughtering thousands of animals, it would be quite a surprise if the media and their favourite Hinduphobes would not have branded Hindus are terrorists.

Veteran Hinduphobe Arundhati Roy talking to The Print
Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra would have pretty much lost his mental balance all over again

And, of course, the portal that turned Holi in a terrorist attack with children being the terrorist would have gone hammer and tongs against the Hindus.

Let’s just keep ‘scrolling’, shall we?

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation would have condemned Hindu Nationalists and passed a resolution to ban the festival.

Oh! I see!

And, of course, no Hindu shaming event would be complete till the secularist would invoke Jinnah and justify the partition – “See? This is why Muslims did not want to live with Hindus!” Ram Guha would certainly be the best person to give a whole new meaning to the Shaheen Bagh slogan ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’.

Ram Guha if Eid was a Hindu festival

Disclaimer: I wish Happy Eid to everyone! This article is just to show how the ‘liberal’ crowd is as bigoted as people they brand as bigots, and how their preaching and disdain are reserved for only one community. I wish no ill will to anyone or wish to offend any sensibilities, except the ‘liberal’ kind.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
THE SKIN DOCTOR

Trending now

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community
Read more

BMC allows sacrifice of 150 buffaloes per day for Eid, Muslim organisation fumes, to move HC for permission to slaughter 5,000 buffaloes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BMC issued such a notification to restrict the slaughter of buffaloes ahead of the Eid after Bombay high court issued a direction to the civic body on the same.

American Organisation to protest against ‘Hindu Fascists’ at New York during Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, supports ‘liberation of Kashmir’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
South Asia Solidarity Initiative (SASI), a far-left group, has called for people to join them in their bid to disrupt what it called a 'vile spectacle of fascism'.

‘Hindus taking away jobs’: The old justification for genocide in Kashmir is back on play again as August 5 approaches

Opinions Sanghamitra -
While peddling an agenda of alienation, the usual elements never bother to mention that the Kashmiri Muslim is as Indian as the Jammu Hindu and Ladakhi Buddhist, and every Indian citizen is granted the right to education, jobs and property by the constitution of India.

A saga of mistakes: Misadventures and policy fiascos of Congress governments of the past

Government and Policy Guest Author -
Even as the Indian National Congress (INC) inherited, by default, the reins of power from the British in 1947, it went about making mistake after mistake.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more

Latest News

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government employee commits suicide over non-payment of salary for over two months

OpIndia Staff -
Amol Dhondiram Mali, 35, was under tremendous stress due to lack of work and the non-payment of the salary for the last 2 months
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir government to take action against employees involved in anti-national activities: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir government forms panel to take action against employees found involved in anti-national activities
Read more
News Reports

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community
Read more
News Reports

President Donald Trump hints at banning TikTok in the United States, the decision may be taken today

Dibakar Dutta -
US President Donald Trump informed that he might ban TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing social media app, in the country.
Read more
Entertainment

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil goes from being ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ to ‘I was raised without a religion’

OpIndia Staff -
Babil Khan had claimed that he did not want to be judged by his religion and said that he is a human being just like rest of the Indians
Read more
Entertainment

Following controversy surrounding Ekta Kapoor and ‘XXX’ series, MoD writes to CBFC: Depicting Armed forces in web series or films to require NOC

OpIndia Staff -
The move comes after Army personnel and their uniform was depicted in a bad light in XXX Uncensored, for which an FIR was filed against Ekta Kapoor
Read more
News Reports

BMC allows sacrifice of 150 buffaloes per day for Eid, Muslim organisation fumes, to move HC for permission to slaughter 5,000 buffaloes

OpIndia Staff -
BMC issued such a notification to restrict the slaughter of buffaloes ahead of the Eid after Bombay high court issued a direction to the civic body on the same.
Read more
Government and Policy

Karnataka state government puts on hold the deletion of the chapter on Tipu Sultan from history textbooks

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government reportedly halted its decision to drop chapter on Tipu Sultan from the class 7 curriculum in the State
Read more
News Reports

Parwez Parvaz, who had once moved court seeking FIR against Yogi Adityanath, gets convicted in a gangrape case and is awarded life imprisonment

OpIndia Staff -
Parwez Parvaz, who had moved the Allahabad High Court in 2007 seeking an FIR against Yogi Adityanath, has been convicted in a 2018 gangrape case.
Read more

Connect with us

238,352FansLike
419,132FollowersFollow
286,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com