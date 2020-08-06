August 5 in the year 2020 will go down in history as one of the most auspicious days for any Hindu. The laying of Ram Temple’s foundation stone or the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya yesterday, marks the beginning of a new era for all the Ram Bhakts across the globe. Yesterday, Times Square in America was lit with a high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and proposed temple at Ayodhya. Now, the Indians based in the US have taken to the streets of Times Square to express their exuberance over this unforgettable day.

Social media is full of videos where members of the Indian community are seen gathered in large numbers at the iconic Times Square in New York, to celebrate the ‘Bhoomi pujan’ performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People adorning saffron scarfs and clothes are seen holding “Jai Shri Ram” posters and Bhagwa flags. They are seen dancing and singing to the tunes of the Dhol-Nagada. People who have collected in huge numbers are also heard chanting “Jai Jai Ram slogans”.

The Indians in the US, who have all come together to share their exhilaration with each other at this felicitous moment, are also heard chanting slogans calling for recovering Hindu sites at Kashi and Mathura. “Kashi Mathura baki hai” slogans echoed at the Times Square in New York as Indians took to the street to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya.

After Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the Indian community in the US are hoping that the disputed Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Hindu shrines are also liberated.

Demand for reclamation of Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Temples

It is pertinent to note here, that Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple. During its centuries-old history, the Kashi Vishwanath temple has been demolished and rebuilt several times. In 1669, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the Gyanvapi mosque on the temple site.

The mosque still retains walls from the old temple, as the mosque was built on the partially demolished Vishwanath temple. Later, the temple was built next to the mosque. Kashi Vishwanath Mandir has been demanding the removal of the Gyanvapi Masjid from the site and possession of the entire land.

Similarly, Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque stands next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, considered the birthplace of Krishna. The temple was destroyed in 1670 by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah mosque was built on the plinth of the temple. Similar to the Kashi, a temple was built next to the mosque later, but Hindu devotees demand that the original location for the temple must be returned.

Digital billboard featuring Lord Ram and Ram Mandir comes up at Times Square in New York

Yesterday, imagery depicting the upcoming Mandir were displayed at Times Square in New York, USA. Video posted on social media showed a large curved digital billboard with the images of Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir on it, located at the iconic Times Square. The Indian tricolor was also be seen in the billboard.

Hindus in the USA had rented several billboards in the area to display text and images related to the Ram Mandir on the historic occasion.