As the country was preparing itself for the historic day when the consecration of the much-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya would take place, habitual offender NDTV continued uploading posts on its social media pages, describing the Ram Mandir site as “disputed”.

“The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya will take place tomorrow,” read one of the Facebook posts uploaded by NDTV yesterday.

NDTV post on Facebook describing Ram Mandir site as disputed

This was not an aberration as another post uploaded this morning on NDTV’s Facebook page once again described the Ram Janmabhoomi as “disputed”.

“A temple to Lord Ram at the disputed site of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi—awaited by many through decades of turmoil—will get started today with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs,” the post read.

Facebook post by NDTV describes Ram Janmabhoomi site as disputed

The perverse and prejudicial posts by NDTV drew the ire of the Hindus, who slammed the news channel for its wrongful description of the Ram Janmabhoomi site. A barrage of criticism was directed at the NDTV for continuing to depict Ram Janmabhoomi as “disputed”, even though the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment last year, had granted Hindus the site for the construction of a Ram Mandir over it.

Similarly, there were two other posts, in which NDTV had wrongly referred to Ram Janmabhoomi site as “disputed”.

The Ram Janmabhoomi site was disputed till the time the title case over it between Hindus and Muslims was being heard in the Court. But after the Supreme Court awarded the site to the Hindus, and as no petition has been filed against the verdict by any side, the site is no longer disputed, and the highest court of the country has ruled that Ram Lalla and his devotees own the place.

As the public backlash against NDTV’s dishonest reporting grew, the channel, realising that it has infuriated the Hindus on social media, quietly proceeded to rectify its posts. The word “disputed” was edited out from the posts that had garnered negative reactions from users.

One of the posts which were uploaded yesterday and had described Ram Janmabhoomi site as “disputed” was changed about 9 hours later. The word “disputed” was removed from the post. The ‘View Edit History’ option on Facebook lets users go through the changes that were made on the posts by the admin. It can be found by selecting the ‘View Edit History’ on the dropdown menu on the top right corner of the post.

Edit history of a post uploaded by NDTV on Facebook

Another Facebook post which is shared above had been sanitised by the NDTV. The words “disputed site” were removed and the post was shared once again.

Edit history of a post uploaded by NDTV on Facebook

Similarly, one more NDTV post which had earlier mentioned Ram Janmabhoomi as disputed was edited by the admin of the NDTV page and the word “disputed” was redacted.

Edit history of a post uploaded by NDTV on Facebook

Likewise, a post that provided an account of PM Modi’s schedule for today had also referred to Ram Janmabhoomi site as “disputed”. The ‘View Edit History’ shows that even that post was tinkered with.

Edit history of a post uploaded by NDTV on Facebook

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

NDTV’s reports casting aspersions on the legitimacy of Ram Janmabhoomi site came at a time when the nation was gripped in a festive mood over the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Bhoomi pujan ceremony was scheduled for August 5 after the Supreme Court of India had last year gave a verdict in the protracted legal dispute of Ram Janmabhoomi and terminated its disputed status by granting it to the Hindus.