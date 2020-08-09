BJP leader Kapil Mishra has questioned AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh whether he was thrashed by the Salit karyakartas of the latter’s party. Mishra’s comment comes at a time when the Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP has been leading a spirited effort to brand the BJP ‘anti-Dalit’.

Tweet by Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra said, “The Dalit karyakartas of AAP called and said that last night, people from the SC Morcha of AAP thrashed Sanjay Singh and blackened his face. Is it true?” He said that the Dalits were asking angrily, “Why isn’t the Deputy Chief Minister (of Delhi) a Dalit? Why isn’t there a Dalit in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party? Why wasn’t a Dalit sent to the Rajya Sabha?”

Sanjay Singh has been on a crusade recently in an attempt to portray the BJP as ‘anti-Dalit’. In a recent comment on social media, he said, “Why was the President not invited for Ram Mandir) Bhoomi Pujan? Is it because he is Dalit?”

Sanjay Singh also claimed to have received a phone call from a Dalit leader who remarked that President Kovind was Dalit and was not invited to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. In the same tweet, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that he was told by the Dalit leader that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was not invited to the ceremony, insinuating that Maurya is a Dalit. In reality, he is an OBC in UP.

Sanjay Singh then suggested that the BJP wants to keep Dalits out of Temples. However, reality is starkly different. Kameshwar Chaupal, a Dalit, is in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and will oversee the management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Furthermore, the first family to receive prasad from the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was Dalit. Soil from Dalit Temples were also collected for the same. Despite all of this, politicians such as Sanjay Singh are working overtime to divide the Hindu community along caste lines.