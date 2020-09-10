HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.

Turns out it is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s birthday on 10th September and his critics took to Twitter to wish him in a unique way. Charas is a form of cannabis.

Happy drugs day to @anuragkashyap72 .



Those who are bashing him with words like Charsi, Terrorist, Dogla, Flop director…dekho aaram se gali do.

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag pic.twitter.com/JPZWJBvhZo — Charlie Hebdo (@charlie_bhaiya) September 9, 2020

Twitter user shared a video where Kashyap appears to be rolling a joint while interacting with some men. Some shared screenshots of the video for better clarity.

A day prior, Kashyap had revealed how he had refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput because he found him ‘problematic’. He had also painted the late actor as ‘unprofessional’ just after his last film Dil Bechara released in July after his death. Sushant died of alleged suicide in June this year and his death has led to CBI probe where the investigating agency is probing a drug angle amongst other things.