Friday, September 11, 2020
Home Opinions How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Do you think China is stopping work on any of its strategic roads near the border due to environmental considerations? Ha!

Abhishek Banerjee
How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border
Rahul Gandhi with Chinese officials
3

Have you ever been frustrated at the pace at which things move in our country? Of course, you have. You know the drill. They announce a megaproject. With much fanfare, a politician lays the foundation stone. Everyone knows that the target date for completion is just pure fantasy. Everything seems to run into delays, missed deadlines and humongous cost overruns.

We don’t expect anything in this country to be completed on time. Generally speaking, we blame either politicians or bureaucrats for this. But it’s not always their fault. Sometimes, we could just be paying the price for traps left behind by governments from decades ago, to sabotage our progress.

You must have heard about PM Modi’s ambitious Char Dham road project, a 900 km long all-weather system of national highways connecting the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamnotri in Uttarakhand. Think of the jobs created, the boost to tourism and industry in the tiny hill state. And of course, there is the unsaid part: we would have 900 km of the highway close to the border with China.

PM Modi laid the foundation for the project on Dec 27, 2016. So what are we waiting for? Let’s do it, right?

- Advertisement -

WRONG!

Let me take you to step by step through the frustrations involved. For starters, you can’t just order 900 km of new highways in Uttarakhand. The prospective highway would cut through ecologically sensitive regions of the Himalayas. You would need an extensive environmental impact study as per our laws. All sorts of activists, foreign-funded NGOs and lobbies want their pound of flesh before we can start. In other words, see you in a few decades.

So what does the government do? There is a small loophole for small “civil works” that are less than 100 kms in length. So, in order to bypass the environment lobby, the Central govt first breaks down the single 900 km project into 53 different “civil works.” Imagine the loss of efficiency this causes and the bureaucratic nightmare this creates.

Not so fast. Do you think that “activists” will just let the government get away with this? The road will create jobs, economic growth and give us a strategic asset against a powerful neighbour.

This one time, can’t the activists just let it be? Of course not. This road project is in too much national interest to be acceptable to the NGO ecosystem of our well-wishers. And with an evil Hindu name like “Char Dham road,” how could we even hope for mercy?

And so the activists get together and sue. Their friend is the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006. The 2006 notification makes sure India can neither develop too much nor too fast. Otherwise, who would vote for…?

Well, the law is the law and the Supreme Court can only rule according to the law. This week, the activists have won in the Supreme Court. As expected. You can check the usual liberal mouthpieces. The usual suspects are thrilled that they have nailed the “lies” of Modi sarkar. They are salivating. They are celebrating. Everyone is happy. Especially China.

The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.

Do you think China is stopping work on any of its strategic roads near the border due to environmental considerations? Ha!

Not a chance. We are in this fight, blindfolded and with our arms and legs tied behind us. These environmental rules were slipped into the system in 2006 and fourteen years later, we are still suffering.

One final note. You might ask: If these laws are such a bother, why doesn’t Modi sarkar just get rid of them? That’s exactly the plan, now that the government has the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. The new draft EIA notification 2020 is ready. And look who is unhappy.

Article by the Economic Times

These days, Sonia ji rarely speaks. But when she does, it is always on the most important issues of all.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story

Recently Popular

News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.
Read more
News Reports

Step towards setting up kangaroo courts run by Sharia? Telangana Govt mulls giving Waqf Board far more power than it deserves: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has stated in the assembly that the CM will soon consider granting judicial status to Waqf boards.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more
News Reports

If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Ayodhya, he will face opposition: Read why Hindu seers of Ayodhya are irate with Maha CM

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu seers of Ayodhya on Thursday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was no more welcome in the temple town of Ayodhya.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
News Reports

“Release my journalists, you have not written the constitution,” Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami demands immediate release of two reporters arrested by Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said that Shiv Sena cannot touch his network as the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India are with him
Read more
News Reports

After the Moscow meeting between the Indian and the Chinese Foreign Ministers, China releases statements not made by India

OpIndia Staff -
China makes claims after meeting of foreign ministers which were rejected by India and not included in joint statement
Read more
Media

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack
Read more
Opinions

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ is worse than just perverse sexualisation of children, it is a leftist mind-trap

Sanghamitra -
'Cuties' is not a movie, it is a leftist mind trap designed to make people accept that pedophilia, child sexualisation are 'normal'.
Read more
News Reports

“Don’t start the tradition of pre-censorship”- Sudarshan News editor’s letter to I&B ministry after clarification was sought on “UPSC Jihad” show before telecast

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News editor had told I&B ministry that there is precedence of asking clarification before telecast of a show
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,210FollowersFollow
13,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com