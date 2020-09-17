Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens issue statement after Prashant Bhushan alleges criminal conspiracy in the probe

In a press conference on Wednesday, Prashant Bhushan had alleged that the Delhi riots case by the police was a criminal conspiracy to protect the perpetrators and frame innocents

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots: 4000 SOS calls, 1922 rioters identified by cops
Delhi-Anti Hindu riots (Photo Credits: DNA India)
6

A day after activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan alleged ‘criminal conspiracy’ in the ongoing Delhi police investigation, more than 400 eminent citizens have issued a statement saying that attempts have been made to discredit the Delhi Police to derail the probe. The statement signed by teachers from JNU and Delhi University, authors, lawyers, demands that the investigation in the conspiracy to execute riots must be investigated thoroughly irrespective of the social economic religious or political standing of the person.

The statement states that the signatories are anguished to note that a number of persons are casting doubts on the police probe in the Delhi riots case. “We are writing to register our dissent, resist and oppose any kind of pressure and needless interference in the working of law enforcement agencies”, the statement adds.

The full text of the statement is given below.

We are a group of concerned nationalist citizens of India who have been keenly watching the developments in the cases related to Delhi Riots 2020 which occurred in February this year. We are anguished to note that a number of persons, including those who have served the in law enforcement in senior capacities in the past are now working to cast a doubt on the Police probe in the cases related to Delhi Riots 2020. We are writing to register our dissent, resist and oppose any kind of pressure and needless interference in the working of law enforcement agencies.

We submit that the dangerous attempts to discredit the Police probe in the Delhi Riots 2020 can be understood in the following ways:

1. Such attempts are being made by ideological pressure groups which a small section of persons who have served the Police and law enforcement in the past have aligned with possibly due to political and ideological reasons.

2. Such discrediting of the Police probe is being carried out in a section of the media which has clear ideological affiliations.

3. Statutory bodies like the Delhi Minorities Commission and clearly biased international bodies like the Amnesty International are now picking up on this narrative and further trying to build an opinion against the probe by the Delhi Police. They have also implicated the Delhi Police in the riots itself!!

In this regard the Delhi Police has already given detailed explanations in the past regarding the falsity of the narrative being floated against the probe. We as responsible citizens want to highlight the following:

1. The attempts to discredit the Delhi Police by implicating them in the Delhi Riots 2020 as well as discrediting their probe is clearly inspired by an attempt to build a narrative that the Delhi Riots were a Muslim pogrom which by definition is State led violence against minorities.

2. There is ample evidence that rather than being responsible for organizing the Delhi Riots 2020, the Delhi Police was in fact at the receiving end of violence by rioting mobs of agitated minority women and men that were prepared in advance with large caches of dangerous ammunition. Information regarding the death of policemen and law enforcement officers by gunshot and violent stabbing and large number of injured men in uniform is there in the public domain. Who can forget the image of Shahrukh Pathan pulling the gun on a lathi carrying police jawan. This certainly is not evidence of a pogrom organized by the State.

3. There is also ample evidence that both communities have suffered loss of life and property in the violence stemming from anti-CAA protest sites. The anti CAA protests witnessed stone-pelting, launching of petrol bombs, torching of school buses, attacking the police, doing violence and causing disturbance in residential areas as also injuring and killing the people. Radicalisation of women and children continued in these protest sites wherein inflammatory speeches were given and communal slogans were raised. Finally the blocking of metro station and roads in North-East Delhi led to a bloody attack on residents and riots in North East Delhi. Who can forget that one of the earliest images of the Delhi Riots was that of a 19 year old Hindu boy who was attacked in his own shop in the area ,with a drilling machine and had it embedded in the back of his head. Some of the early victims of the Delhi Riots were Vinod Kumar Kashyap and Dinesh Khatik who were Dalits.

4. It is very disturbing that ex- Police officials are now seeking to join the ideological chorus of those who have a clearly stated an anti-State and anti-national agenda and executed it during the Delhi Riots 2020. This amounts to pressure on the law enforcement by questioning the independence and commitment of a force that they have headed at one time.

We as citizens of this country including professors, writers’ authors, lawyers, and academicians urge that the Constitution of India mandates that rule of law must prevail. The investigation in the conspiracy to execute riots must be investigated thoroughly irrespective of the social economic religious or political standing of the person. No one should escape the long arm of law just because some so called esteemed citizens are involved or some ex- officers of the force are casting aspersions on their own cadre. The Article 14 of the Constitution of India guarantees that every person is equal in the eyes of law. Article 19 ensures that life and liberty can be taken away only by the due process of law. Thus let the law prevail and let the people of Delhi get justice.

- Advertisement -

It may be noted that in a press conference on Wednesday, Prashant Bhushan had alleged that the Delhi riots case by the police was a criminal conspiracy to protect the perpetrators and frame innocents.  He had alleged that Delhi police probe was framing innocent people who were protesting peacefully against an ‘unconstitutional’ law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens issue statement after Prashant Bhushan alleges criminal conspiracy in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The statement states that the signatories are anguished that a number of persons are casting doubts on police probe in Delhi riots case
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought
Read more
News Reports

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
CBI court rejects closure report filed by CBI in Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, orders case filed against all accused including Arun Shourie
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Agra: Asif Khan pretends to be Bunty Tyagi to lure a minor girl and keeps her in captivity, arrested by police after protests

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Asif Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as 'Bunty Tyagi' to lure the minor girl into a love affair
Read more
Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more
News Reports

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Former minister’s son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,796FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com