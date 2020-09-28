Monday, September 28, 2020
Home Crime Lust for property, forced conversion to Islam and brutality: More details emerge in Sonbhadra...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Lust for property, forced conversion to Islam and brutality: More details emerge in Sonbhadra beheading case

Ejaz Ahmed and Shoaib Akhtar had been arrested for killing, beheading and dumping Priya Soni's body.

OpIndia Staff
sonbhadra murder case: Local leader alleges that Ejaz and Shoaib killed Priya after the failed to acquire her father's property
Sonbhadra beheading case, image Courtesy: Oneindia Hindi
5

Recently, Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra witnessed a case which shocked the nation due to the sheer nature of its brutality. A 23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage. 

The police had nabbed the main accused Ejaz Ahmed and his accomplice Shoaib Akhtar, after the beheaded body of the Hindu girl Priya was recovered from the forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area on September 21 (Monday).

The youth pressurised the Sonbhadra girl to acquire father’s property

OpIndia decided to delve into the case further and reached out to Janardhan Prasad, the Sonbhadra district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who has been following the case closely.

Reiterating that accused Shoaib Akhtar and Eijaz Ahmed are a part of an organised syndicate working to lure Hindu girls into marriages and forced conversions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Janardhan Prasad said that prime accused Ejaz Ahmed was also eying at the girl’s fathers property. He informed us that after marriage, which was not solemnised as per law, instead was a just a notary marriage, the youth had started creating pressure on Priya to get her father to transfer the property in her name.

The girl succumbing to the pressure requested her impoverished father, who does menial jobs at an eatery in the locality for a living, to transfer his house- his only asset in her name, to which the father had firmly refused. Seeing his effort failing, Ejaz started pressuring her to convert to Islam if she wanted to be excepted in his family, Janardhan Prasad stated.

Priya however, had refused to convert to Islam. Miffed by his failing attempts, Ejaz hatched the conspiracy of killing Priya.

The VHP activist said that this murder did not happen in the heat of the moment but was well thought of, calculated and a cold-blooded one. Ejaz picked up Priya, who was living at a lodge in the Obra area in a hired Alto car. He was accompanied by his friend Shoaib Akhtar. The two took Priya to a secluded forest area where the gagged her and raped her. They then hit her hard on her head with a rod. After Priya lost consciousness, the accused neatly carved out Priya’s head from shoulder to shoulder and threw it away from the rest of the body which they tried and hid in the area of crime.

The next morning, when the women of the village went to the forest, they came upon a dog roaming around with a human hand in his mouth. They informed villagers about the same, who in turn informed the police.

Muslim youth’s father works for gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari

Speaking about the youth’s family, Janardhan Prasad confirmed that Ejaz’a father, on the face of it, runs a puncture repairing shop, but he is actually involved in the unlawful trade in live animals and that his business is spread till Kolkata in West Bengal. He furthered that he also works for gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The VHP activist opined that arresting the youth was not enough. His family are also equally to be blamed. Prasad said they would not rest until the youth’s family which had coerced the Hindu girl into adopting Islam are also not punished.

Love Jihad menace spreading across entire state

The VHP leader spoke on how such incidents are becoming extremely common in Uttar Pradesh especially the western fringe of the state. He said that many cases go unnoticed because it transpires in the interiors of the state. But this is a menace which has engulfed almost all parts of Uttar Pradesh. Evidently, a systematized syndicate has been operating to execute this ‘organised crime’ with financial and logistical support from various Islamic organisations, he said.

It may be recalled that the police officials had said that the father of the deceased, Laxminarayan, identified the deceased as Priya Soni from her shoes and clothes. Sonbhadra SP Ashish Srivastava had informed that the two accused were nabbed from Baggha Nala Pul early September 24 (Thursday) morning, the SP said.

The police officials said that they have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased along with a knife, iron rod and car. The National Security Act will also be invoked against them, the SP added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Torched a bus on 16th Dec, on 17th, pelted stones at Hindus: Explosive new details in Tahir Hussain’s supplementary disclosure statement

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi police, in the chargesheet pertaining to FIR number 59, has filed another disclosure statement made by Tahir Hussain that gives a glimpse into just how well organised the Delhi riots were
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Court admits Krishna Janmabhoomi petition, to hear maintainability on 30th

OpIndia Staff -
Mathura court to decide maintainability of Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi petition on 30th September
Read more

Bombay High Court plays the audio clip of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wherein he called Kangana Ranaut, ‘Haramkhor’. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut's lawyer, Pradeep J Torat, countered the allegations by claiming that Sanjay Raut did not name Kangana Ranaut in his statement.

Andhra Pradesh: A list of Hindu temples that have been attacked in the recent months

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Hindu temples have been attacked in Andhra Pradesh in recent months.

Dear WebMD, this hideous decoction is neither chai nor latte. As an Indian, I am offended

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
WebMD tries to pass off spiced decoction of coconut milk and maple syrup as tea and my Indian sensibilities are offended.

Clashes erupt between Azerbaijan and Armenia over breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh, world leaders concerned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The historical conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh region dates back to 1921 when the Soviet Union forcibly merged the predominantly ethnic Armenian region with Azerbaijan.

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
News Reports

Argentina: Legislator kisses bare breast of his girlfriend during online parliament session, resigns after the video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Juan Emilio Ameri claimed that he assumed that the camera was off and wanted to check out his girlfriend's new breast implants
Read more
News Reports

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Dibakar Dutta -
An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned Nusrat Jahan, "Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?"
Read more
News Reports

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Government and Policy

Economics of Higher Education in India: Tamil Nadu as a sample state

Suren -
There is a need to derive an economic solution for the issue of NEET protests that we see in Tamil Nadu and the seeming unfairness.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Lust for property, forced conversion to Islam and brutality: More details emerge in Sonbhadra beheading case

OpIndia Staff -
The Sonbhadra murder did not happen in the heat of the moment but was well thought of, calculated and a cold-blooded one, says VHP leader.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Torched a bus on 16th Dec, on 17th, pelted stones at Hindus: Explosive new details in Tahir Hussain’s supplementary disclosure statement

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi police, in the chargesheet pertaining to FIR number 59, has filed another disclosure statement made by Tahir Hussain that gives a glimpse into just how well organised the Delhi riots were
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Court admits Krishna Janmabhoomi petition, to hear maintainability on 30th

OpIndia Staff -
Mathura court to decide maintainability of Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi petition on 30th September
Read more
News Reports

Bombay High Court plays the audio clip of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wherein he called Kangana Ranaut, ‘Haramkhor’. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut's lawyer, Pradeep J Torat, countered the allegations by claiming that Sanjay Raut did not name Kangana Ranaut in his statement.
Read more
News Reports

United States: Muslim girl disqualified from her high school volleyball match for wearing a hijab

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim girl named Najah Aqeel was banned from participating in a high school volleyball match for wearing a hijab without securing an authorisation for doing so.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: A list of Hindu temples that have been attacked in the recent months

OpIndia Staff -
Several Hindu temples have been attacked in Andhra Pradesh in recent months.
Read more
Opinions

Dear WebMD, this hideous decoction is neither chai nor latte. As an Indian, I am offended

Nirwa Mehta -
WebMD tries to pass off spiced decoction of coconut milk and maple syrup as tea and my Indian sensibilities are offended.
Read more
News Reports

‘If I want to burn my tractor, what problem do you have’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh defends Youth Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders have been opposing and spreading lies against the new agriculture laws.
Read more
News Reports

Clashes erupt between Azerbaijan and Armenia over breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh, world leaders concerned

OpIndia Staff -
The historical conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over breakaway region Nagorno-Karabakh region dates back to 1921 when the Soviet Union forcibly merged the predominantly ethnic Armenian region with Azerbaijan.
Read more
News Reports

MP Special DG caught beating his wife in viral video says what he did was ‘not a crime’, gets relieved of duties: Read the...

OpIndia Staff -
ADG, Madhya Pradesh, Purshottam Sharma has been relieved of his duties after a video of him beating his wife went viral on social media.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,537FollowersFollow
17,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com