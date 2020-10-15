In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, anticipatory bail has been granted to the journalist after he was summoned under non-bailable sections by the Mumbai Police.

Pradip Bhandari took to Twitter to reveal that though his anticipatory bail was opposed for two hours in court, finally, it was granted after the legal team of Arnab Goswami put up a commendable fight.

My anticipatory bail plea has been accepted by the Honorable Court. It was opposed for close to 2 hours, but fantastic legal team of #ArnabGoswami and @republic got us a big victory. My resolve to fight for truth, & justice has emboldened further. ThankU all. #JusticeForSSR — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 15, 2020

A day after Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was left red-faced after he attempted to falsely implicate Republic TV and its editor-in-chief- Arnab Goswami in the “TRP scam” case, Mumbai police had upped its ante against the independent media network. In yet another brazen attempt to browbeat the news channel, the Mumbai police had summoned its consulting editor and journalist Pradeep Bhandari for questioning.

Pertinently, Pradeep Bhandari has been leading the reportage in demand for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Subsequently, Arnab Goswami had accused Param Bir Singh of targeting his channel for relentlessly pursuing the actor’s death case, the Palghar lynching case etc. He had said that the Mumbai PC is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

A complaint against Bhandari was registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he has been asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.