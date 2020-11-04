Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders and supporters who like to cry ‘fascism’ if a Modi critic even sneezes have taken to social media to celebrate Arnab Goswami’s arrest by Mumbai Police. In a mighty show of power, Mumbai Police officers who were reportedly carrying AK47 assault rifles, pulled Arnab by hair, assaulted him as well as his minor son and in-laws as they arrested him for a 2018 case which has already been closed by court.

However, instead of condemning the arrest of a journalist critical of state government, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders have taken to celebrating it.

Arnab Goswami deserves zero sympathy. That’s the tweet. #ISupportMumbaiPolice — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) November 4, 2020

This is even better than the TRP Scam! He should have been arrested long ago in the case. Good that Mumbai Police has done it now.https://t.co/aafmf6UOy3 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) November 4, 2020

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson took to Twitter to say that Arnab ‘deserves’ no sympathy, thereby justifying use of force by Mumbai Police. Congress leaders also took credit for Arnab’s arrest.

Congress leaders wanted to take credit for having led the movement to get Arnab arrested. In fact, they went ahead and even resorted to spreading misinformation regarding the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Congress leaders like Gaurav Pandhi and Ruchira Chaturvedi cited a report on 2018 abetment to suicide case that named Goswami.

However, they chose to skip the part where after the closure report was filed after Mumbai Police’s investigation, the case was closed by the court.

Others, too, cheered Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

#ArnabGoswami is nothing short of a criminal. No sympathies. — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) November 4, 2020

Turns out 2020 isn’t all that bad after all. — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) November 4, 2020

Well done @MumbaiPolice. Proud of you. This case was brushed under the carpet by then BJP govt. https://t.co/a2jJx98WQB — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) November 4, 2020

I do not condemn anything. Proud of Mumbai Police. https://t.co/TlXEBjphmH — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) November 4, 2020

Just Checked. No Indian News Channel is playing Arnab’s arrest this morning.

They don’t know what to say. Hahahahahahaha. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 4, 2020

Rahul Gandhi fan too cheered for Mumbai Police.Champions of freedom of speech, too, were happy.

Propagandists masquerading as ‘fact-checkers’ too abandoned their ‘freedom of speech’ fight.

Those who are claiming or suggesting that Arnab Goswami is a journalist are actively spreading misinformation. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) November 4, 2020

No one “assaulted” him. The police arrested him following procedures by the textbook. This is not UP.



Beautiful Wednesday morning thanks to Mumbai Police 🤗 https://t.co/kO6QjCapp2 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 4, 2020

Despite Goswami screaming as he is being taken away that he was assaulted, pro-Congress worker would rather celebrate an assault on an individual.