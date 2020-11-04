Wednesday, November 4, 2020
AAP, Congress leaders and supporters cheer as Arnab Goswami is assaulted by AK-47 toting Mumbai Police

Propagandists masquerading as 'fact-checkers' too abandoned their 'freedom of speech' fight.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami was arrested earlier today by Mumbai Police
1

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders and supporters who like to cry ‘fascism’ if a Modi critic even sneezes have taken to social media to celebrate Arnab Goswami’s arrest by Mumbai Police. In a mighty show of power, Mumbai Police officers who were reportedly carrying AK47 assault rifles, pulled Arnab by hair, assaulted him as well as his minor son and in-laws as they arrested him for a 2018 case which has already been closed by court.

However, instead of condemning the arrest of a journalist critical of state government, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders have taken to celebrating it.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson took to Twitter to say that Arnab ‘deserves’ no sympathy, thereby justifying use of force by Mumbai Police. Congress leaders also took credit for Arnab’s arrest.

Congress leaders wanted to take credit for having led the movement to get Arnab arrested. In fact, they went ahead and even resorted to spreading misinformation regarding the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Congress leaders like Gaurav Pandhi and Ruchira Chaturvedi cited a report on 2018 abetment to suicide case that named Goswami.

However, they chose to skip the part where after the closure report was filed after Mumbai Police’s investigation, the case was closed by the court.

Others, too, cheered Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

Rahul Gandhi fan too cheered for Mumbai Police. Champions of freedom of speech, too, were happy.

Propagandists masquerading as ‘fact-checkers’ too abandoned their ‘freedom of speech’ fight.

Despite Goswami screaming as he is being taken away that he was assaulted, pro-Congress worker would rather celebrate an assault on an individual.

