Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Fact Check: Did France cancel travel visas of 183 Pakistani citizens after "Imran Khan's...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact Check: Did France cancel travel visas of 183 Pakistani citizens after “Imran Khan’s criticism”

While the account of Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France is not verified, Pakistan bureaucrat Danyal Gilani clarified on Twitter that this is the only real account of Pakistan embassy in France. Danyal Gilani is 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator David Headley's half-brother.

OpIndia Staff
Fact Check: No, France did not cancel Pakistani visas as claimed on Twitter
Emmanuel Macron (left), Imran Khan (right), image via Asian Post
203

Following the beheading of a history teacher named Samuel Paty by a radical Islamist for showing ‘blasphemous’ Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, Pakistanis have been trending #boycottfrench products on Twitter. Agitated by the public display of cartoons which they deem as ‘objectionable’, coupled with French President Emmanuel Macron’s strong views against radical Islam, the Pakistani PM Imran Khan even attacked him on Twitter.

On Saturday, a Twitter account named ‘Consulate General of Pakistan France’ had claimed that France has rejected the visa applications of 183 Pakistani citizens. It added that about 118 citizens with proper documents have been deported, despite being in possession of proper documents.

Screengrab of the tweets by the account

“183 visitor visa provided to our citizens has been found to be rejected by French authorities following the criticism by PM Imran Khan. 118 citizen with proper documents were deported forcefully. We’re currently in touch with french authority to give our citizens temporary stay,” it claimed. The Twitter handle had also alleged that even the sister of Lt. General Ahmed Shuja Pasha could not escape the ire of French authorities. It emphasised that Pakistan has demanded compensation for the monetary loss borne by its ‘consulate’ in France.

It alleged, “After cross-checking the list of deportees handed to us, we have found the name of Lt.Gen Ahmad Shuja pasha’s sister there. We’ve requested french authorities to provide her temporary stay as she wants to see her ailing mother-in-law…No clarification has yet provided by the French immigration department regarding the visa cancellation of our citizens. We’ve asked French authorities to compensate our monetary losses bear by our consulate & we expect they shall comply with our demands.”

‘Real’ Pakistani Consulate issues clarification

It has now come to light that the said Twitter handle was an imposter account of the actual Pakistan Embassy in Paris. The account looked shady from the start as it had only a handful of followers. But, nevertheless, netizens fell for the tweets, believing it to be a reactionary move by the French authorities against the high-handedness of the Pakistani State.

The official account of Pakistan Embassy clarified, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France has only one Twitter account @PakInFrance. Any other account claiming to represent the Embassy anywhere in France is fake & misleading & may be reported to Twitter.” Meanwhile, the fake account named ‘Consulate General of Pakistan, France” stands deleted at the time of writing the article.

While the account of Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France is not verified, Pakistan bureaucrat Danyal Gilani clarified on Twitter that this is the only real account of Pakistan embassy in France.

Danyal Gilani is 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator David Headley’s half-brother.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistani visitor visa canceled france, france canceled visa cancelled imran khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

In Trump vs Biden war, netizens root for Congress leader Dr Udit Raj, trend #DrUditRajForPOTUS

OpIndia Staff -
Uditians, as Dr Udit Raj's fans and followers like to identify themselves, took to Twitter to trend 'DrUditRajForPOTUS' earlier today.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did France cancel travel visas of 183 Pakistani citizens after “Imran Khan’s criticism”

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens fell for the tweets, believing it to be a reactionary move by the French authorities against the high-handedness of the Pakistani State.
Read more

Rajdeep Sardesai comes as knight in shining armour for anyone who needs a platform to clarify after goofing up

Media Nirwa Mehta -
Rajdeep Sardesai, often fondly referred to as Michelangelo for his expertise in the art of hypocrisy, also doubles up as cleaning agent.

Vienna attack: heavily armed multiple terrorists attack people near Synagogue, three including one attacker killed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three killed and 15 injured in terror attack in Vienna, Austria. The attacks were reported near a Synagogue.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print slanders the Gita while justifying Islamic verse advocating violence against Kafirs: Here is how they are out of their mind

Media K Bhattacharjee -
The Print, headed by the former chief of Editor's Guild, published an article on Monday that could only ever be interpreted as apologia for Radical Islam.

Moments after Nagpur Court granted bail, Sameet Thakkar arrested by Mumbai Police: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Sameet Thakkar was arrested on October 24 for making critical remarks on social media websites against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons the employees of KWAN talent agency as Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash goes untraceable

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has handed over the summons to employees of KWAN Talent Agency and Karishma Prakash's mother since the celebrity manager has gone untraceable
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Sedition charges filed against state BJP chief Deepak Prakash

OpIndia Staff -
The Jharkhand BJP chief said that the Hemant Soren govt is resorting to such desperate measures as they are scared of defeat
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Family of missing minor girl from Rewari alleges police inaction, say accused Muslim boy had hidden his identity

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of the 16-year-old minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Rewari, Haryana on October 11 alleged that the boy posed as a Hindu to befriend her daughter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Spreading jihad under the pretext of love cannot be allowed’: Shivraj Chouhan hints at bringing new law like UP and Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement, just a day before the by-polls that are scheduled in the State.
Read more
Social Media

In Trump vs Biden war, netizens root for Congress leader Dr Udit Raj, trend #DrUditRajForPOTUS

OpIndia Staff -
Uditians, as Dr Udit Raj's fans and followers like to identify themselves, took to Twitter to trend 'DrUditRajForPOTUS' earlier today.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did France cancel travel visas of 183 Pakistani citizens after “Imran Khan’s criticism”

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens fell for the tweets, believing it to be a reactionary move by the French authorities against the high-handedness of the Pakistani State.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: One Sabir Ali held for trying to kidnap a Hindu girl for trafficking, Bajrang Dal alleges ‘Love Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Sabir Ali is from Murshidabad, West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests madarsa teacher Abdul Momin Mondal for being a part of Al-Qaeda module

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old Abdul Momin Mondal was arrested from Murshidabad by NIA for raising funds and trying o recruit new members in Al Qaeda.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai comes as knight in shining armour for anyone who needs a platform to clarify after goofing up

Nirwa Mehta -
Rajdeep Sardesai, often fondly referred to as Michelangelo for his expertise in the art of hypocrisy, also doubles up as cleaning agent.
Read more
News Reports

Vienna attack: heavily armed multiple terrorists attack people near Synagogue, three including one attacker killed

OpIndia Staff -
Three killed and 15 injured in terror attack in Vienna, Austria. The attacks were reported near a Synagogue.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Anuj Mishra, accused of sexually harassing women, sent to 14-day judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar, Orai Circle Officer informed that a case was registered against Anuj Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman).
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,587FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com