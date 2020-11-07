Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home Media As India Today talks about Tejashvi Yadav's haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinions
Updated:

As India Today talks about Tejashvi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Rajdeep Sardesai's attempt to point fingers at the country's media was nothing but an indication that Indian media should boycott Modi government on the pretext that the Modi government was misleading the country.

Shashank Bharadwaj
8

As the final phase of Bihar elections will be held on Saturday, the political parties are pushing hard to influence voters in all ways it can to garner their votes to emerge victorious in the prestigious battle of Bihar.

With a lot of stakes invested in this Bihar election, especially for the opposition parties, they are leaving no opportunity to mobilise opinion on social media, at least. The opposition parties, especially the Congress and the RJD, have been a beneficiary of the massive media support, who are forefront at carrying out large scale positive media narratives ahead of the elections in Bihar.

In fact, the ‘liberal-secular’ media have been more than happy to provide their space for these ‘secular’ political parties to up their prospects in the ongoing Bihar polls, where they are battling against the ‘communal’ NDA. The media’s proxy campaigns in favour of the opposition parties got displayed once again on Saturday after ‘neutral’ India Today group did a full-fledged PR campaign on behalf of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav informing people about the ‘young’ RJD leader did an unexpected by getting himself a ‘haircut’.

The India Today group, carrying out its ‘Gold Standard of Journalism’, did an ‘investigative’ report to inform the voters of Bihar about how ‘young and fiery’ RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.

Image Source: India Today

“Tejashwi called his regular hairdresser in the morning to 10, Circular Road residence. The Yadav residence was abuzz as jubilant supporters thronged the location, for the Jharkhand High Court was to hear party supremo Lalu Yadav’s bail plea,” read the India Today report.

Ironically, India Today’s ‘Gold Standard’ PR campaign for Tejashwi Yadav came just hours after India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai had indirectly questioned the country’s media for not asking ‘tough questions’ to politicians.

Rajdeep Sardesai questions Indian media, indirectly calls for boycott of the Modi government

Rajdeep Sardesai, fondly known as the ‘Michelangelo of Indian journalism’ for his creativity to create fake propaganda out of thin air, took to Twitter on Friday to express his tributes to American media outlets such as ABC, CBS and NBC, who blacked-out President Donald Trump’s address from the White House recently alleging that he had made an ‘unfounded accusation’ that the presidential election was being stolen from him.

These ‘neutral’ media outlets had denied President Trump a space to express his ‘Freedom of Speech’ by banning the telecast after he had raised doubts about the integrity of US elections by making sensational rigging allegations against Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

It is more of a common knowledge today that most of the media outlets have nurtured a hatred for Trump ever since he won the 2016 Presidential elections and were indirectly campaigning against Trump in his race against Joe Biden. Essentially, the powerful media in the US does not want to listen to Donald Trump’s opinion and would go to great lengths to ensure that people do not hear what he has to say. Not just the established media, even tech-giants like Twitter and Facebook were seen censoring Donald Trump.

Continuing, back in India, taking inspiration from the ‘left-liberal’ media ecosystem, Rajdeep Sardesai displayed his hypocrisy by saluting the ‘neutral’ American media despite them denying the US President him his right to express his opinion. Hailing the American media for boycotting an address by the US President on the pretext of him making ‘unfounded accusation’, Rajdeep Sardesai indirectly questioned the Indian media on continuing to provide space for country’s ruling dispensation.

Sardesai, known for his proximity to the Congress party, also subtly hinted to ‘liberal-secular’ media coterie of the country to follow their American counterparts by boycotting their official interactions with the Modi government. The free speech warrior and the epitome of liberal values – Rajdeep Sardesai perhaps wants Indian media to deny media space to Modi government to put out its views on the lines of a similar ‘boycott’ by the left-wing US media majors against Donald Trump administration.

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘saluting’ the American media outlets also essentially meant that he was taking a dig at country’s media, suggesting that they were all close to the current ruling establishment and would never boycott Prime Minister Modi. Rajdeep Sardesai’s attempt to point fingers at the country’s media was nothing but an indication that Indian media should boycott Modi government on the pretext that the Modi government was misleading the country.

Interestingly, Rajdeep was doing all of this while his own channel, India Today, was bending over backwards to please RJD by writing fluff pieces about Tejashvi Yadav’s haircut.

The left-liberal media – the propaganda arm of the opposition ecosystem

In reality, the left-liberal media ecosystem in the country, have been extremely unfair to the Modi government and ever since the BJP took the reins of the country in 2014, these ‘liberal-secular’ media have been overly critical of them. Six years down the line, the ‘liberal-secular’ media, which claims to be ‘neutral’ have done everything to put out wrong narratives to show Modi government in the poor light.

In fact, several times in the past, these ‘neutral’ media has gone to extent of concocting false evidence to fight their political and ideological battles against the supposedly non-left Modi government. Many left-wing media outlets, who share an ideological affinity towards the Congress party, have put out misleading facts to fight the Modi government.

Contrary to their act of holding truth to power, these so-called ‘neutral’ media of the country have not only remained blind to the blatant lies put out by the opposition parties, especially the Congress party, on a day-to-day basis but also shockingly provided a platform to them to peddle their lies. The ‘left-liberal’ have time-and-again joined hands with these opposition groups to stitch up false narratives against the ruling establishment to further their political parties.

It was evident not only during the Rafale controversy that erupted ahead of the 2019 elections but also even after BJP re-elected in the subsequent general elections. The false narratives peddled by these media outlets aftermath of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act and during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots explains how these media pushes blatant lies against the ruling establishment on the pretext of expressing their freedom of expression.

Not just that, Rahul Gandhi, who has been forefront at spreading lies almost every day, has been never questioned by the so-called neutral media of the country. The media has virtually has given unfettered access to the Gandhi-scion to spread his lies and propaganda without even holding him accountable for spreading such lies on an industrial scale.

Strangely, the ‘left-liberal’ media in the country have turned out to be the propaganda arm of political parties and are waging a disinformation war against the ruling government, who are effectively doing it under the garb of ‘freedom of the press’.

It is also extremely perplexing to know why would these free speech warriors, especially in the left want media to boycott someone in the first place. It is strange of these left-liberals, who often cry over others being intolerant to their views, have been displaying their extreme intolerance towards others by disallowing them an opportunity to put their views.

Ironically, the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai, whose own media networks carry out PR articles to inform people about Tejaswi Yadav’s new ‘hairdo’ have no shame in calling for a boycott against the ruling government, which has successfully bypassed these traditional Congress-era news portals by interacting directly with the people of the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

As India Today talks about Tejashvi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more
Government and Policy

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali
Read more

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

World OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18

The firecracker ban captures perfectly everything that is wrong with governance in India and no, it is not only one political party that should...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The campaign against firecrackers is finally coming to fruition and we are progressing towards a nationwide firecracker ban.

Recently Popular

World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Thackeray govt approves Rs 50,000 annually to each Bombay HC judge as ‘spectacle allowances’

OpIndia Staff -
In a resolution, the MVA government in Maharashtra has approved an allowance of Rs 50000 annually for the spectacles of judges and their family members.
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

As India Today talks about Tejashvi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more
Government and Policy

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali
Read more
News Reports

IT Dept unearths scam in ‘Believers Eastern Church’, funds for charity used to run Churches, proselytisation, got Rs 7,000 crore over the years: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In a major crackdown, the Income Tax Department had raided the premises of Believers Eastern Church in Thiruvalla in central Kerala.
Read more
Law

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asks NBSA to take action against Aaj Tak for violating HC order on Hathras case reporting

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked the authority to take appropriate action against the channel after received a complaint filed by Congress party supporter Saket Gokhale.
Read more
News Reports

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.
Read more
News Reports

Case of cheating registered against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the complaint of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad

OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Prasad had filed a complaint against Gaurav Wasan under sections of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds etc
Read more
News Reports

Vienna terror attack: Austria shuts down ‘radical’ mosques frequented by the terrorist, to close more if deemed threats to national security

OpIndia Staff -
Austria govt shutting down two mosques in Vienna as it is suspected that they had played vital roles in radicalising Vienna attacker Fejzulai
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
News Reports

Major reforms announced by Modi government, eases Work From Home norms and liberalises regulations for Other Service Provider sector

OpIndia Staff -
Requirement for registration, bank guarantee, static IP etc for Other Service Provider sector has been withdrawn by the Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Munger Shooting: Complaint filed against SP Lipi Singh and several other police officials, alleges police brutality when devotees were about to perform Aarti

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against former Munger SP Lipi Singh and several other police officials in a local court over Vijaya Dashami shooting.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,462FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com