A person named Sabir Ali has been held by police for allegedly trying to kidnap a Hindu girl from Ganjam district. As per reports, Bajrang Dal activists, with the help of RPF officials nabbed the man as he was feeling in a train near the Odisha Bengal border on October 31.

As per reports, the man named Sabir Ali, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, had lured the Hindu girl from Ganjam district in South Odisha and had allegedly planned to send her to Dubai. Sabir Ali and the girl were held at Jaipur Road railway station when RPF officials and Bajrang Dal activists intervened. The girl’s family have reportedly complained that Sabir Ali had trapped the girl under false pretences and had lured her.

Full details of the case :



Yesterday evening (31-10-2020) A Muslim Boy Sabir Ali from Murshidabad (WB) lured a Hindu Girl & taken her secretly by train. Karyakartas of #BAJRANGDAL Shri Debasish Raut, Odisha Purva, with the help of RPF apprehended him



contd.. pic.twitter.com/Rslvm4Hgu2 — Defence360 (@Defence_360) November 1, 2020

As per reports in local media, Sabir was working as a craftsman in a village in Ganjam and had claimed that he had to come back from Dubai due to COVID-19. On Friday, Sabir had brought the girl to Bhubaneswar in a tired car. The girl was made to wear a burka to cover her face and identity. From Bhubaneswar, Sabir was taking the girl to Kolkata in the Puri Howrah train. The girls’ family approached the Ganjam police and with the help of local Bajrang Dal activists, and RPF, the police finally managed to nab Sabir at the Jajpur Road Railway Station. The girl was rescued and was handed over to her family.

Police confiscate passport

The girl’s family have alleged that Sabir had planned to take the girl to Dubai from Kolkata. The police have also reportedly confiscated Sabir’s passport with Dubai visa. A report in Organiser has claimed that Sabir is already married and has been involved in trapping other girls in the past too. The Bajrang Dal activists have stated that it is a case of Love Jihad and the accused Sabir Ali has been such activities earlier too.