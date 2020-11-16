Monday, November 16, 2020
Home World Darul Uloom Haqqania: The 'University of Jihad' in Pakistan that routinely sends 'graduates' to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Darul Uloom Haqqania: The ‘University of Jihad’ in Pakistan that routinely sends ‘graduates’ to fill the ranks of Taliban and other terror orgs

The sprawling campus of Darul Uloom Haqqania is nestled in Pakistan's Akora Khattak, roughly about 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of Peshawar and is home to about 4,000 jihadis, who are provided free clothing, shelter and food.

Jinit Jain
Pakistan's notorious Darul Uloom Haqqania is the
Darul Uloom Haqqania(Source: The Dawn)
10

Across the world, Pakistan holds the distinction of being identified as the “pernicious cradle of terrorism”. It has constantly and unapologetically supported Islamic terrorism, most notably against India, Afghanistan, the United States and many other Western nations. Terror organisations like Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban and several other outfits have free rein in Pakistan. In fact, they have mushroomed and enjoyed unfettered state support in Pakistan.

Pakistan has also emerged as a safe haven for the terrorists where the government, both political and Pakistani Army, goes to great lengths, to hide, safeguard and protect terrorists that serve to fulfil their covert propaganda. As a result, it has been on FATF grey list since June 2018 for providing a conducive environment for the terrorists and terror outfits to operate and proliferate on its soil.

But what has fuelled this transformation of an Islamic nation to a terror factory? What has made Pakistan the sought-after destination for all the terrorists in the world, given that even Al Qaeda terrorist and the mastermind of the US 9/11 attacks Osama Bin Laden was found hiding in Pakistan’s Abbottabad? Where do terror organisations that operate in Pakistan draw fresh blood from? How do they seamlessly transition their leadership without undergoing any visible hiccups?

Darul Uloom Haqqania- The “University of Jihad”

A news report by the AFP recently attempted to answer these questions. The report centred around an influential Islamic seminary, that is infamous for constantly churning out terrorists that have gone on to become linchpins of various terror outfits active in the country. Darul Uloom Haqqania, the Islamic seminary dubbed as the “university of jihad” is the organisation that has played a central role in sowing seeds of Islamic jihad among impressionable individuals and provided terror organisations with much-needed manpower.

In the process, the Darul Uloom Haqqania has provided the who’s who of Taliban’s top leadership, including the ones who are striking a hard bargain with the Kabul government to end the protracted war that has gone on for about 20 years now. The budding jihadis, who are part of the seminary are not only proud of their alma maters but they also draw their inspiration to continue their religious fight against what they perceive as the enemies of Islam.

The sprawling campus of Darul Uloom Haqqania is nestled in Pakistan’s Akora Khattak, roughly about 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of Peshawar and is home to about 4,000 jihadis, who are provided free clothing, shelter and food. Indoctrination and radicalisation continue unabated in the seminary, with the attendees systematically brainwashed into waging war against the foreign troops.

Darul Uloom is an alma mater to several current and past Talibani leaders

The Haqqani network, the dreaded ultra-violent wing of the Talibani network derives its name from the Islamic seminary, where its leaders once taught and successive leaders studied. Some of the terrorists who later launched attacks against their own country have also been linked to the seminary. It is alleged that suicide bomber who assassinated former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto was the graduate of the Haqqania university.

A couple of years ago, terrorists assassinated the then custodian of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Samiul Haq. The 81-year-old hardcore religious preacher was stabbed to death in November 2018 while he was in his home. Haq had become the custodian of the seminary, one of the largest and oldest in Pakistan, in 1988 after the demise of his father Maulana Abdul Haq, who had founded the religious institute in 1947.

Samiul Haq had resolutely backed the Afghan mujahideen in the war against the Soviet occupying forces in the 1980s and later the Taliban when they launched attacks against the US-NATO forces in Afghanistan.

The influence that Haqqania university wielded on Pakistani Taliban was demonstrated most notably during 2014-2015 when the former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requested Samiul Haq to use his heft on the terror outfit to reach a settlement for ending the conflict in the country. Interestingly, this was the time when the Pakistani Taliban had gone rogue and started orchestrating and executing attacks inside the country. The Peshawar army school attack in December 2014 was attributed to the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan).

Unlike Western Universities that feed talent to the corporate boardrooms and other multinational organisations, the Haqqania madrassa instead provided a steady stream of indoctrinated youth trained in combat training to the terror organisation involved in insurgent and terror activities. Many of the analysts expect that a large section of the Afghan graduates from the madrassa seamlessly transitions into accepting positions in the Taliban structures.

Darul Uloom Haqqania enjoys unfettered financial assistance from the Pakistani government

Though the nature of Haqqania’s activities has been writ large, it has predictably attracted state patronage by the sham Pakistani government, where political leaders put up an absurd pretence of a functional democracy but in reality act as mere puppets, whose strings are eventually in the hands of the military leaders. Haqqania has been at the receiving end of monetary aid to the tunes of millions of dollars from the Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan.

In 2018, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in Pakistan approved a staggering Rs 277 million grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary. This was not the only occasion when the contentious “university of jihad” had received a gracious grant from the Pakistani government. In 2016-2017, the seminary had received Rs 300 million aid. For decades now, the organisation has prominently featured as one of the top beneficiaries of the aid granted by the Pakistani government.

Ironically, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had in 2018 supported the financial assistance extended to the Islamic seminary known for grooming future terror leaders. Amusingly enough, Khan had claimed that the monetary aid would help the seminary students to assimilate in the Pakistani society, bring them into the mainstream and keep them away from radicalisation.

Many also believed that extending grants to radical seminaries such as Haqqania is not only a strategic decision but financially prudent as well, considering that Pakistan is a chronically poor and impoverished country and by extending financial assistance to madrassas, the Pakistani government farms out the work of educating the youth to these organisations while also extracting the benefits of raising an armed militia to carry out its stealth terror activities against its arch-enemies India and Afghanistan and even western nations.

Afghan leaders believe Pakistan’s continued assistance to Darul Uloom Haqqania University is proof of their support to the Taliban

Much like India, Afghanistan, too, has consistently attacked the Pakistani government for its persistent support to these radical organisations. Afghan leaders argue that Pakistan’s approval and financial support to the madrassas is a clinching proof of its support to the Taliban. They claim that by bankrolling such organisations, Pakistan continues to foment unrest in Afghanistan.

Most recently, the leaders of the seminary were seen supporting the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan in a video posted online, drawing a sharp response from Kabul, which is already hard-pressed following the abrupt and hasty pullout announced by the United States. This has further cemented the Afghan view that Pakistan is in cahoots with the Talibani leaders.

Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told AFP that seminaries like Haqqania are responsible for the birth of radical Islam, empowerment of the Taliban and the subsequent threat escalation against Afghanistan. This has been a common realisation among a broad range of Afghan political leaders across the political spectrum.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDarul Uloom Haqqania
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Darul Uloom Haqqania: The ‘University of Jihad’ in Pakistan that routinely sends ‘graduates’ to fill the ranks of Taliban and other terror orgs

Jinit Jain -
Darul Uloom Haqqania has been the terror factory of Pakistan, indoctrinating and radicalising youth into extremist ideologies.
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more

Nitish Kumar swears in as Bihar CM for his fourth straight term, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi become Dy CMs

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The ruling NDA led by Nitish Kumar retained power in Bihar by securing a simple majority of 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly

Bengal: 14-year-old Hindu girl abducted, raped and forced to read nikahnama by Sohidul Rahman, rescued from Gujarat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped by a much older man named Sohidul Rehman and was taken to Rajkot where she was allegedly forced to read nikahnama and sexually exploited by the accused.

Odisha: Ancient Shivling unearthed in Bhadrak on Diwali during excavation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, on Diwali, a Shivling has been unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district, Odisha.

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, state RJD Pres makes the rape analogy for Bihar assembly elections, abuses Nitish Kumar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unable to fathom defeat and in a bid to discredit the winning NDA alliance, BIhar RJD President Jagada Nand Singh said that the BJP raped the people's mandate in Bihar

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Darul Uloom Haqqania: The ‘University of Jihad’ in Pakistan that routinely sends ‘graduates’ to fill the ranks of Taliban and other terror orgs

Jinit Jain -
Darul Uloom Haqqania has been the terror factory of Pakistan, indoctrinating and radicalising youth into extremist ideologies.
Read more
World

Children beaten up, tortured, sexually abused and shackled in chains by teachers in several Islamic schools in Sudan: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The documentary shared by BBC throws light on the depraved conditions of the children studying in Islamic schools in Sudan
Read more
News Reports

‘Life of Bharat’s patriotic saint will inspire generations to come’: BJP leader recommends JNU be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University

OpIndia Staff -
"It is only right that JNU be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University", Tweeted BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
Politics

Jharkhand: After participating in ‘Urs’ at Hazrat Qutubuddin Dargah to seek ‘dua’, CM Hemant Soren bans Chhath Puja festivities in water bodies

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Soren and his Jharkhand Govt has banned Chhat Puja celebrations in water bodies and banned firecrackers as well.
Read more
Politics

Nitish Kumar swears in as Bihar CM for his fourth straight term, BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi become Dy CMs

OpIndia Staff -
The ruling NDA led by Nitish Kumar retained power in Bihar by securing a simple majority of 125 seats in the 243-member state Assembly
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: 21-year-old man arrested for raping and killing his mother

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka man raped and killed his mother for having affair with other men.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: 14-year-old Hindu girl abducted, raped and forced to read nikahnama by Sohidul Rahman, rescued from Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped by a much older man named Sohidul Rehman and was taken to Rajkot where she was allegedly forced to read nikahnama and sexually exploited by the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Ancient Shivling unearthed in Bhadrak on Diwali during excavation

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, on Diwali, a Shivling has been unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district, Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Govt mulling forming guidelines for digital news and OTT platforms informs union minister Prakash Javadekar on National Press Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prakash Javadekar indirectly condemned the malicious witch-hunt on journalists at the behest of the Maharashtra government
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,592FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com