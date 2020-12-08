Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

He had played a vital role in unearthing the multi-crore SC/ST scholarship distribution scam in Uttarakhand in 2013.

OpIndia Staff
Dalit RTI activists killed, associates alleges accidental firing by a minor girl, family of the activist allege associates of carrying out a murder
Representative Image(Source: India Today)
5

A Dalit RTI activist, Pankaj Lamba, who played a vital role in unearthing the multi-crore SC/ST scholarship distribution scam in Uttarakhand in 2013, was accidentally shot dead by his own pistol, allegedly by a minor girl. However, the family has alleged that his associates—Kasim and other unknown people—were behind killing the activist. 

Lamba’s associates claim he was accidentally shot dead by a teenage girl

According to the reports, Lamba was at a party at the girl’s residence on Friday night, where he gave his pistol to the teenager to have a look at. The activist had reportedly assumed his gun to be empty but a bullet was left in the chamber which got hit on his neck when the girl fired. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. 

The police say that they are investigating the assertions made by the associates who had accompanied Lamba. They had reportedly told the police that the minor girl, who lived along with her three other siblings, had pulled the trigger that killed Lamba. The reports have also claimed that the minor girl had admitted to the firing. 

RTI activist’s family accuse his associate Kasim and others

The activist’s family, on the other hand, has refuted the associates’ account, stating that Lamba’s death was not an accident. They have alleged that the RTI activist was murdered and it was made to look like an accident. An FIR was filed by the police on Sunday after the family alleged foul play in Lamba’s death. 

The slain RTI activist’s wife, Jyoti, rubbished the claims of accidental firing and mentioned in her complaint that her husband was home when Kasim and another person came around at 11:30 pm. Jyoti added that the duo insisted Lamba to accompany them for a site inspection where construction material was being purloined. 

Somewhere between 2 AM to 3 AM, a person who identified himself as Ajay Maurya informed her that her husband has taken a bullet injury. She has alleged that Kasim and others conspired to bump off her husband.

Lamba’s sister also echoed similar sentiments, alleging that her brother was murdered and an attempt was made to malign his image. “The police’s claim that he was killed by an accidental fire by a teenage girl and recovery of liquor bottles is an attempt to defame him. I believe he was killed at some other place and his body was placed at another spot,” she said. 

Police investigating all possible angles into Lamba’s death

After the family filed an FIR in the case, the police are now investigating all the possible angles to ascertain if Lamba had died of an accidental shot by a minor girl or he was murdered through a well-thought-out conspiracy by his associates and others involved in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdalit rti activist, dalit rti activist shot dead
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more
Media

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.
Read more

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

World OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands CBI inquiry, video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing
Read more
News Reports

After Delhi police debunk claims of Kejriwal’s house arrest, video emerges of him attending a wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress rallies for Bharat Bandh now, former CM Bhupinder Hooda had supported ‘free and competitive markets’ for farmers in 2010

OpIndia Staff -
A decade ago, Hooda had advocated for farmers to have a wider choice of markets to sell their produce and had criticised the monopoly of Mandis.
Read more
Media

AajTak streams wrong map of India during Bharat Bandh segment on Reliance Jio OTT platform

OpIndia Staff -
For the Bharat Bandh segment streamed on Reliance Jio's Fibre TV, a distorted map of India was displayed on AajTak channel.
Read more
World

‘We have friends at the top’, ‘Wall Street can’t fix Trump’: CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens to ‘shut down’ Indian consulates on December 10 in support of farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stated that the Khalistanis have been emboldened by Canadian PM's Justin Trudeau's support and British Labour MPs.
Read more
Social Media

PM Modi’s tweet, lighting a lamp after his call to the nation in April, becomes most retweeted tweet in politics category in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From PM Modi to actor Vijay: On Tuesday, Twitter announced the Golden tweets of 2020, across politics, business and sports
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more
News Reports

Margaret Keenan becomes the first non-trial recipient of COVID-19 vaccine as the UK starts mass vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Margaret Keenan receives first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as UK's Covid-19 vaccination program began on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan says the fake news of Delhi Police putting Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest is ‘Kashmir model’

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan supported the false claims of the AAP that CM Kejriwal was under house arrest and declared it 'Kashmir model'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,746FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com