In the wake of senior BJP worker Ulen Roy’s death, who reportedly succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs during the clashes between the BJP members and police in Siliguri, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and spokesperson for the BJP, has written a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Home Secretary, Director General of Police, DM Darjeeling, DM Jalpaiguri, SP Darjeeling and SP Jalpaiguri, requesting them to conduct the autopsy of Martyr Ulen Roy by a panel of three doctors. He has also demanded that the entire process be video recorded.

Alleging that the TMC government would try to subvert the course of justice, Bista alleged in his letter that the death of Roy could be attributed to the “unlawful actions of the police”, citing police excesses on BJP workers in West Bengal, where close to 150 BJP workers have been killed in the past two years for their political beliefs.

The BJP spokesperson added that the incident has served to erode the faith of people from local administration and the West Bengal police. Bista cites that the people have an apprehension that Mr Roy’s death would be reported as suicide or death by other means and is therefore requesting to have his post-mortem conducted in presence of three doctors with complete video-recording of the autopsy.

Raju Bista accuses WB government of conducting an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy

Bista had also alleged that the West Bengal government had tried to conduct an illegal and unlawful post-mortem in the middle of the night in no one’s presence, in a bid to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder of the BJP worker. He said that the family members of the victim were coerced into signing the papers.

Medico Legal Report of BJP worker Ulen Roy

“This post-mortem goes against all established protocols and was a direct attempt by TMC police to manipulate evidence,” Bista said, adding, “We will not permit this blatant subversion of justice and we will seek immediate intervention from the courts to ensure proper post-mortem of the dead body by an expert panel of doctors. So that truth about this murder can be revealed to the people.”

The Member of Parliament from Darjeeling further pointed out that in the Emergency Assessment note, the attending doctor at Maharaj Agrasen Health Centre Dr. Asif Khan noted that the “patient was brought by mob at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital emergency in gasping condition and multiple pellet marks on B/L chest wall and upper abdomen”. This, Bista contends proves that despite their denial, West Bengal police resorted to firing upon peaceful protestors, which resulted in the death of Roy.

Emergency Assessment Sheet of Ulen Roy

“We will not permit anyone associated with this murder to walk away free. All those responsible will be brought to justice. We won’t let TMC get away with the murder of innocent civilians,” Bista said.

BJP worker Ulen Roy succumbs to his injuries after clashes between BJP workers and WB police

On December 7, West Bengal had become a war zone when the police attacked BJP workers during a protest against the WB government at Tinbatti. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, highlighting the police brutalities against peaceful protestors said, “Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in WB.”

As per the reports, police had used tear gas shells & water cannon on BJP Yuva Morcha workers. Surya had levelled serious allegations against the West Bengal police, claiming that they had attacked the BJYM workers with crude bombs. While several were injured, one senior BJP worker, Ulen Roy was confirmed dead. Surya said, “Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw.”