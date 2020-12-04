There seems to be no end to the sufferings of religious minorities in Pakistan where cases of abduction, rape and forced conversion are reported on a routine basis. Another such case has been reported from Pakistan where a minor Hindu girl was kidnapped in Sindh, Pakistan. As per the information shared by Pakistani activist Rahat Austin on Twitter, a minor Hindu girl named Momal Kohli was kidnapped in Nawab Yousaf Talpur village in Kunri, Sindh.

A 15-Year-Old Hindu girl Momal Kolhi d/o Chandar Kohli is abducted for Child rape and conversion to Islam in Village Nawab Yousaf Talpur, Kunri, Sindh-Pakistan. It is said that Member National Assembly, Nawab Yousaf Talpur’s employee Muhammad Majeed is involved in this abduction. pic.twitter.com/70DfMNzdqf — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) November 30, 2020

Nawab Yousaf Talpur is a member of pakistan’s National Assembly. According to Austin, Talpur’s employee Muhammad Majeed is involved in the kidnapping of the minor Hindu girl.

“Armed men entered our home they beaten us & take my daughter with them. Muhammad Majeed who is working for Nawab Yousaf Talpur MNA was leading”

Says Chander Kohli a Hindu, whose 15-Year-Old girl Momal Kolhi is abducted for Child rape & conversion to Islam in Kunri,Sindh-Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0yJIubsPYe — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) December 1, 2020

The victim’s parents told that some armed men barged into their home and assaulted them. They forcibly took away their daughter. The girl’s father alleged that Muhammad Majeed was leading the men who abducted their daughter.

A father died protecting his daughter in Pakistan

In October this year, a Hindu father was brutally killed by a group of armed men in Sindh, Pakistan when he was trying to save his daughter from the criminals. The armed men had barged into victim Shiva Kohli’s house and had tried to rape his daughter. When Shiva Kohli tried to protect his daughter, the perpetrators brutally tortured and killed him.

Abduction, rape and forceful conversion of minor Hindu girls from poor families has been a constant issue in Pakistan.