Sunday, December 13, 2020
RAW unearths terror attack conspiracy of Malaysia-based Rohingya terrorist outfit links to radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

The outfit has reportedly trained a woman in Myanmar to carry out the terrorist attack on India.

OpIndia Staff
Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
In a major development, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) has unearthed the nefarious agenda of a Malaysia-based terror outfit which wanted to carry out an attack on India.

As per reports, financial transactions of about $2,00,000 have been been made to execute the attack. A part of the fund has been sent to a hawala dealer in Chennai as well. The terrorist group has been found to have links with hate preacher Zakir Naik and Rohingya terrorist Mohammed Naseer. The outfit has reportedly trained a woman in Myanmar to carry out the terrorist attack on India.

Intelligence reports suggest that the terrorists may enter India through Nepal or Bangladesh border and carry attack in Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya or major cities in West Bengal. The Central Intelligence agency has alerted State Intelligence bureaus in West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ News X)

News X reported that the terror outfit was planning to execute an attack on India for a long time. It is believed that the organisation is planning the attack, in collusion with local terrorist groups. Reportedly, about 22 Intelligence agencies have been notified in advance to foil the conspiracy and avert any such attacks.

While speaking about the development, Wing Commander P Baksi informed that there are vested interests within the country that is actively supporting the sinister activities of hate preachers such as Zakir Naik. He emphasised that Rohingyas are present in 17 places in India and that it was high time to wake up to the grim reality. “It is spreading like a disease, the militant Islamism perpetrated by Rohingyas… The earlier we get rid of this, the better it is,” he reiterated

Zakir Naik had inspired de-radicalised Jihadi to join ISIS

In a sensational disclosure, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that a 20-year-old woman named Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, from Pune, who wanted to be a suicide bomber, was de-radicalised twice in the last few years by Indian Intelligence agencies. However, in spite of de-radicalisation, she returned to join the ranks of Islamic terrorists.

According to a charge sheet filed by NIA, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, a 20-year-old youth from Pune, was first de-radicalised in 2015 after she had put up radical content on her Facebook account. Sadiya had come under the radar of intelligence agencies in 2015, who then had de-radicalised her and let her go. Shockingly, Sadiya had revealed to intelligence officials in 2015 that she was inspired by radical Islamic terror sympathiser Zakir Naik.

Speeches of Zakir Naik inspired extremists

NIA revealed last year, most of the 127-odd terrorists arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. National Investigation Agency director YC Modi said that terrorists and their sympathisers who had joined ISIS were inspired by speeches made by Zakir Naik. He further outlined the emerging terror challenges before the country at the conference of top police officers.

It may be noted that David Coleman Headley, an accused in the Mumbai terror attack case, was reportedly close associate of Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’s son. As per reports, a day prior to the deadly Mumbai attack in 2008, Headley had warned Bhatt and asked him not to go to South Mumbai on 26th November, 2008, the day of the attac

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

