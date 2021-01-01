Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller...
News Reports
Updated:

Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller asteroids to fly by Earth in early January

NASA confirms that a giant asteroid named 2003 AF23, measuring 220 meters in diameter or about as wide as the Golden Gate Bridge is tall, will barrel past earth at 6.9 million kilometres on January 3.

OpIndia Staff
asteroid-earth
Representaional image of an asteroid approaching the Earth (source: New York Post)
0

According to scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), a giant asteroid named 2003 AF23, measuring approximately 180-390 meters in diameter or about as wide as the Golden Gate Bridge is tall, will barrel past earth at 6.9 million kilometres on January 3. The asteroid is currently hurtling through space at an average velocity of 32,400 miles per hour (54,000 kilometers per hour).

The giant asteroid is making its way toward the planet’s vicinity. The near-Earth asteroid (NEA) is it is expected to complete its flyby on Sunday. The asteroid is not expected to collide with Earth during its upcoming flyby and will only get as close as 4.3 million miles (6.9 kilometers) away from the planet’s surface when it passes by.

2003 AF23 is categorized as an Aten asteroid, as per NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Asteroids belonging to this category have Earth-crossing orbits that intersect with that of the planet at a certain point. Fortunately, 2003 AF23 has not been included in the European Space Agency’s Risk List, which means it does not pose a risk to Earth.

Three small NEOs to als fly past the Earth in early January, NASA

Moreover, three additional, small Near Earth Objects (NEOs) will also fly past the Earth in the first days of January. This would include the 15-metre asteroid 2019 YB4 which will fly by at a safe distance of 6.4 million kilometres. This would be followed by two more chunks of cosmic debris in the form of the 15-meter 2020 YA1 and the 21-meter 2020 YP4, which will pass by at 1.5 and 2.1 million kilometers respectively, the next day.

In November last year, the NASA had confirmed that an asteroid discovered in the year 2000 and said to be 0.51km in diameter and as tall as the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa of Dubai, was set to pass within 4,302,775 km of Earth on November 29. However, NASA has cleared that there was zero chance of the asteroid actually hitting our planet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

Media OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Huge asteroid as wide as the length of Golden Gate Bridge and three smaller asteroids to fly by Earth in early January

OpIndia Staff -
NASA revealed that the asteroid which will fly past Earth on Jan 3 is as wide as the length of the world's longest main suspension bridge
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Why France’s hooligans burn cars on New Year’s eve: A look back at a bizarre tradition of arson

OpIndia Staff -
While the world welcomed the New Years with muted celebrations, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, France witnessed chaos and car burning
Read more
Crime

Gorakhpur: 26-year-old Mansoor arrested for kidnapping and forcibly marrying minor girl from ‘another community’

OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl had been allegedly kidnapped by Mansoor in November 2020.
Read more
Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ‘threatened’ farmer leader during the meeting? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandists are now accusing Union Minister Piyush Goyal of threatening the farmers during the meeting.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Mamata Banerjee’s nephew taunted Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Soumendu to join BJP with 5,000 TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhilkari was removed from the post of Chairman of Contai Municipality by the Mamata govt
Read more
News Reports

‘You backstab us after eating food grown by us, I will chop you’, hooligan ‘farmer’ threatens a man for supporting farm laws, video goes...

OpIndia Staff -
The police informed that a complaint has been filed by the anti-Farm Law protesters against Amit Kumar, who supports the farm laws
Read more
World

Major media outlets including CNN, NYT and WSJ attended private dinners by Chinese govt, accepted sponsored trips: Report

OpIndia Staff -
All major outlets in western mainstream media attended private dinners and accepted sponsored trips from CUSEF.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire mentions ‘caste’ in fake case, forgets to mention religion when accused are Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire, in its hurry to carry out the anti-Hindu propaganda, resorted to not only peddle fake news but also invented a caste angle to the crime.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid admits to his involvement in fuelling violent protests, mobilising Muslims: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police Crime Branch, in its charge-sheet, alleged that Umar Khalid, along with other accused Khalid Saifi and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, had organised a meeting in Shaheen Bagh on January 8 to plan the violence.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protest against the destruction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic fanatics in Pakistan set fire to the Hindu temple, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com