Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded action against the police officers who allegedly put off Holika Dahan in Delhi. In a tweet, VHP asked if pouring water on Holika Dahan should be seen as a test of tolerance of Hindus. “Can it be thought of doing with any other religion?” the organization further added.

National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, said in a tweet that it is painful to see Holika Dahan being put off by pouring water on it. “Urgent action is required in the gross insult of Hindu faith. Testing tolerance of a calm and civilized society is not appropriate,” he said.

Holika Dahan was put off by Delhi Police in Delhi

As per the reports, a video of Police officials putting off Holika Dahan in Krishna Nagar Delhi went viral on social media. They arrested two people after dousing the fire. Sudarshan News’s Suresh Chavhanke shared the video on his Twitter account. The crowd who had gathered to offer puja seemed visibly upset with the action.

Delhi Police, however, denied the allegations. DCP Shahdara Delhi clarified Twitter, saying that the police did not douse the Holika, and no person was arrested. Calling the allegations false and baseless, the Tweet read that they were just following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi government.