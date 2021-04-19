Monday, April 19, 2021
Home News Reports Covid in JNU: 74 students and staff members, Swara Bhaskar's mother test positive
News Reports
Updated:

Covid in JNU: 74 students and staff members, Swara Bhaskar’s mother test positive

Entertainer Swara Bhaskar’s mother Ira Bhaskar, a professor at JNU has also tested positive. Their cook has also tested positive. The same was informed by Swara through a tweet on Monday.

OpIndia Staff
Over 80 students and staff found corona positive in JNU campus
1

The second wave of coronavirus has gripped the national capital Delhi with over 25,000 new cases reported on Sunday. The wave has reached the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University with 74 students and staff testing positive for the virus out of which the condition of four is said to be critical.

Entertainer Swara Bhaskar’s mother Ira Bhaskar, a professor at JNU, has also tested positive. Their cook has also tested positive. The same was informed by Swara through a tweet on Monday.

As per the tweet, her mother and the cook have isolated themselves at their home. 

Students and staff critical

Two students have been admitted at Fortis while one has been admitted at BL Kapoor Hospital in a critical condition. The rest have been shifted to Jhajjar AIIMS and Sultanpuri quarantine center, as per the report.

As per a report in Bhaskar, an ambulance driver who ferried the students to the hospital informed that one student was taken to three hospitals on April 18 where they were denied admission before finding a bed in BL Kapoor Hospital. The said student’s SPO2 level had dropped to 40%, yet was made to wait in the hospital for around 6 hours before getting admission. 

A health official on the condition of anonymity revealed that most students and staff who have been shifted to the quarantine centres are in an extremely critical state with SPO2 level dropping below 40%. He also informed that except one or two most had to be put on oxygen support, however, their condition continues to remain worrisome. 

JNU’s response

Recording a rise in cases on the campus, the university constituted a Covid-19 response team committee. A member of the team, Dr Saurabh Sharma informed that the committee is in regular touch with the students and the condition of all the students and staff infected is being monitored regularly.

The university has 3000 students, 1000 staff and around 350 guards. The rise in cases has put the entire campus at a high risk. 

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26 after the city recorded more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In a video message to the citizens, Kerjriwal said, “I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce Covid cases; we will improve health system during this time,” the chief minister said.

The Delhi CM has also appealed to the migrant workers not to leave the city during the ‘small lockdown’ after reports of migrant laborers fleeing the city surfaced in the media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi and Maharashtra governments leave migrant workers in the lurch as they return to their native places in the wake of second wave of...

OpIndia Staff -
Migrant labourers in Delhi are leaving the city for their native places as Arvind Kejriwal announced a strict 6-day curfew to control the spread of the coronavirus
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee spreads fake news about only BJP campaigning for Bengal elections, gives clean chit to TMC, Left, and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
While TMC, Congress and the Left are all continuing with rallies and crowded election campaigns, Dhruv Rathee made a ranting Facebook post blaming only the BJP. He did not share it on Twitter.

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

Opinions T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic

‘Why are you trying to please Kaafirs?’: Viral videos show revolt within Pakistan Army, personnel attack Imran Khan for letting TLP rioters die

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani army personnel were earlier seen raising Islamist slogans along with the members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Congress leaders, others share old picture of Yogi and Amit Shah in Kumbh, accuse them of spreading Coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba shares old picture of Kumbh to malign Yogi Adityanath and BJP, Netizens follow suit

Recently Popular

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

World Hindu Foundation asks Justice Rohinton Nariman to take back his ‘mischievous’ comments on Vedas

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Foundation has expressed outrage at recent comments on Hinduism made by Justice Rohinton Nariman.
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,479FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com