Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced through a tweet on Tuesday that the Covid-19 vaccines will be administered free of cost to all beneficiaries above the age of 18 in the state.

The announcement came a day after the Centre informed that the coronavirus vaccine will be open to all above 18-years of age from May 01 in the country.

Announcing the state plans, UP CM’s tweet read, “In the Cabinet meeting today, we have decided to administer free vaccines to those above the age of 18 years.”

प्यारे प्रदेशवासियों,



आज मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि उत्तर प्रदेश में 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के सभी प्रदेशवासियों का कोरोना टीकाकरण @UPGovt द्वारा निःशुल्क कराया जाएगा।



कोरोना हारेगा, भारत जीतेगा… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2021

The state of Uttar Pradesh has been constantly reporting a surge in new Covid-19 cases forcing the government to ramp up all possible health infrastructure. While refusing to impose a lockdown in the state, the CM has given permissions to set up 13 oxygen plants in the state, ensured uninterrupted supply of critical drugs in the state and ordered a strict night curfew in places where more than 500 cases have been reported.

In an official statement, the CM’s office has informed, “The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to check the spread (of the virus). In addition to ensuring availability of ICU beds and oxygen, the state is working on maximum testing.”

Vaccination Drive in India

The Indian government had approved two vaccines- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The administration of both began early this year in the country. The vaccination drive was first opened for healthcare and frontline workers, then for senior citizens who are 60 years and above, and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In a robust and decisive move to tackle the second wave of coronavirus that has gripped the nation, the central government announced vaccinations for all above 18 years of age as Phase 03 strategy.

One can register for the vaccine with the Arogya Setu app or Co-Win website. As the government is going to allow states and open market sale of the vaccine, more instructions on how you can get the vaccine are expected from the central and state government.

The government will provide support for the manufacturers to ramp up the production and will invite new players at the domestic and international level.

As of Monday, India has administered a total of 13cr+ doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 17.5M people have been fully vaccinated.

India is running the fastest and largest vaccination drive to battle the coronavirus pandemic.