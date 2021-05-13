The Mumbai police on Tuesday informed that suspended cop Sachin Vaze, who is currently being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency for his links to the Antilia bomb scare case, has been dismissed from service. Vaze is also being investigated for his alleged role in the mysterious death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.

The termination order was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police. The order has been issued under a provision which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of a civil employee employed in civil capacities under the Union or a state on certain grounds.

An SUV laden with explosives was found parked outside the Mumbai residence of Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani on February 25. Vaze who had taken the onus to investigate the case was the first to reach the spot. He had reported discovering gelatin sticks in the parked car and a letter from a terrorist organization which eventually turned out to be fake.

The SUV was owned by Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren who was found dead under mysterious circumstances a few days later.

The probe was then handed over to Maharashtra ATS after links between Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren emerged. It may be noted that Vaze was suddenly reinstated to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after facing a suspension that lasted more than 15 years as he was facing a custodial death case.

Eventually, the case went from the ATS to the NIA who is now carrying out an investigation and has also arrested Vaze’s former colleague at CIU, assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Ramniklal Gor in the case.

It is imperative to note that the NIA has named Vaze as the main accused in both cases.

Vaze in a handwritten statement to the NIA had also accused the former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of demanding Rs 2 crore from him to retain him in the police force, adding a new dimension to the case.

A probe is now on to investigate the allegations of corruption leveled against Deshmukh. Earlier on April 24, the CBI had filed a case against the NCP leader for corruption and misuse of power.

Days after the FIR by CBI, the Enforcement Directorate has now filed a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).