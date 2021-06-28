On June 27, terrorists shot dead a former special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at his home at Hariparigam Village in district Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad Bhat’s wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia were also critically injured in the attack.

They were rushed to a local hospital, where Ahmad and his wife succumbed to injuries. Their daughter was shifted to another hospital, where she succumbed to the fatal injuries too.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening. The terrorists barged into their house and fired multiple rounds. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to identify and track the terrorists.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, “#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora & fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he, along with his wife & daughter, received #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on.”

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said, “I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured.”

Drone attack on IAF base

The attack on the former SPO’s family has come hours after another terrorist attack at Jammu Air Force Station. As per reports, two low-intensity blasts took place inside the technical area of the Air Force Station in Jammu within a five-minute gap. The bomb blasts occurred in the premises of the specialised area of the Jammu airbase. The two blasts were heard within an interval of five minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1:37 AM while the second at 1:43 AM.

The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The IAF suspects that these attacks were intended to target the strategic assets of the Indian Air Force located inside the airbase. The Indian Air Force has initiated an investigation into the matter along with civilian agencies.