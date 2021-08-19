Afghan crisis: France evacuates 21 Indian nationals, the Gurkhas who secured French embassy in Kabul

In its first flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan, amid rapidly deteriorating situation, the French government has also evacuated 21 Indian nationals. They 21 Indians were the Gurkhas who were guarding the French embassy. The information was shared by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

As discussed in call between Min @JY_LeDrian & Min @DrSJaishankar, France coordinates actively with India on #Afghanistan, especially at #UNSC. — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) August 18, 2021

He said that the French officials are actively coordinating with the Indian counterparts on the Afghanistan situation.

On the other hand, Canada had abandoned and not taken the 100 Nepalese Gurkhas who guarded their mission on their last flight out of Kabul.

Gurkhas had valiantly protected Canadians for years including during the embassy evacuation and many diplomats and military who I spoke to were livid they had not been evacuated too. PM said because they are Nepalese they did not qualify for special immigration status Afghans do. — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 18, 2021

They were not approved for the last flight out of Kabul on Sunday. However, on Wednesday, they were finally safely evacuated. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday had said that the Gurkhas are Indian and Nepalese citizens and hence did not qualify for ‘special immigration’.

Trudeau is asked about the Gurkhas who were guarding Canada’s embassy who were left behind when staff were flown out.

He says the Gurkhas are Nepalese and Indian citizens so they don’t qualify for special immigration but they are working to have them air lifted. #cdnpoli — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) August 17, 2021

The situation in Afghanistan spiralled out of control after capital Kabul fell to Taliban on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban took over Afghanistan. Shocking visuals of Afghans trying to flee the country, some by hanging on to the planes leaving Kabul Airport have gone viral. Afghans falling from the sky have also gone viral. Soon after, the Talibanis were seen having a good time at amusement parks and gyms. They also held a press conference where they claimed that women will also have rights but under the Islamic Sharia. Soon, reports of women being beaten and killed and fed to dogs by Taliban went viral.