Thursday, August 19, 2021
Afghan crisis: France evacuates 21 Indian nationals, the Gurkhas who secured French embassy in Kabul

The situation in Afghanistan spiralled out of control after capital Kabul fell to Taliban on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron (image courtesy: deccanherald.com)
In its first flight out of Kabul, Afghanistan, amid rapidly deteriorating situation, the French government has also evacuated 21 Indian nationals. They 21 Indians were the Gurkhas who were guarding the French embassy. The information was shared by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

He said that the French officials are actively coordinating with the Indian counterparts on the Afghanistan situation.

On the other hand, Canada had abandoned and not taken the 100 Nepalese Gurkhas who guarded their mission on their last flight out of Kabul.

They were not approved for the last flight out of Kabul on Sunday. However, on Wednesday, they were finally safely evacuated. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday had said that the Gurkhas are Indian and Nepalese citizens and hence did not qualify for ‘special immigration’.

The situation in Afghanistan spiralled out of control after capital Kabul fell to Taliban on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban took over Afghanistan. Shocking visuals of Afghans trying to flee the country, some by hanging on to the planes leaving Kabul Airport have gone viral. Afghans falling from the sky have also gone viral. Soon after, the Talibanis were seen having a good time at amusement parks and gyms. They also held a press conference where they claimed that women will also have rights but under the Islamic Sharia. Soon, reports of women being beaten and killed and fed to dogs by Taliban went viral.

