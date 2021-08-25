On August 23, Rawalpindi Police arrested a cleric identified as Shah Nawaz for raping a 16-years-old female student at the seminary. A case was registered against him on August 17.

In a Twitter Post, Rawalpindi Police said that a case of abuse and violence against the madarsa students had been registered in the Pirudhai area. The Police have arrested accused Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP Investigation, has instructed SP Rawal to investigate the case.

ملزم مفتی شاہ نواز احمد کو مقدمہ نمبر 893/21 بجرم 212/224 ت پ گرفتاری سے بچنے کے لئے مزاحمت کے مقدمہ میں گرفتار کیا گیا ہے، ملزم نے امروز 376/511 کی دفعات کے مقدمہ میں عبوری ضمانت کروائ تھی۔ تاہم تفتیش کے دوران 377 بی اور (II) 506 کا معاملہ سامنے آنے پر دفعات ایزاد کی جا رہی ہیں۔ — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) August 23, 2021

They further added that he was booked under Sections 377B and (II) of the Pakistan Penal Code, but later, Section 506 was added. To avoid arrest, Mufti Shah had acquired a pre-arrest bail from the court. The interim bail from the district court was applicable till August 30. He was arrested after the police added additional charges, as per reports

Police said that other teachers at the seminary and the staff members had been made part of the investigation. A separate case has been registered against the brother and Nephew of the Mufti and son of the seminary’s administrator as they had helped the accused to escape from arrest.

The victim had accused a female teacher as well of facilitating the Mufti in the assault. The Police said in a statement that the initial medical report of the victim suggests there were signs of torture. The investigation will be furthered once they get the final medical report.