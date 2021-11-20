Instead of confronting her own personal secretary and colleagues who were recently charged with assault, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is busy giving moral lectures to the country’s Prime Minister and Home Minister. She has reportedly written to PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah suggesting that they should not attend the DGP and IG conference scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21 in Lucknow.

“PM Modi should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow. I have written to him on the same. If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case”, ANI quoted the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh as saying.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged that Modi and Shah should not share the dais with Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. She said that since Teni’s son is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the PM and HM should refrain from sharing the same stage with him.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh authorities have already taken appropriate actions against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. However, the Congress party has continued its efforts to extract maximum political mileage out of the unfortunate Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had brazenly used the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to launch a concerted attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had then too tried her best to foment trouble. She was detained for some time, while the state government initially denied permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. But later on, the permission was granted and Priyanka Gandhi was released.

In fact, Congress’s theatrics went so far that the deceased’s relatives had to plead with politicians not to use the deaths for political gain. ‘Don’t want fake sympathies’ posters had then greeted Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow during his much-hyped political tourism to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Personal secretary of Priyanka Gandhi, 2 other Congress leaders booked for assault

Nonetheless, while the Congress leader is busy pontificating about virtue and morals, her own secretary, Sandeep Singh, and two other senior Congress leaders, Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey, were booked for assault and intimidation by the Lucknow police just yesterday.

The complainant had alleged that four people, including the Congress leaders, had tried to invade his privacy by loitering around his house in the middle of the night and when he objected, he was threatened and thrashed by them.

The complainant had added that Sandeep Singh looked drunk at the time of the incident. When the complainant confronted the Congress leaders asking why are they lurking around his house, Sandeep Singh and others started abusing him and threatening to have him arrested.

Complainant Prashant Kumar added that when he tried to call the police, the accused snatched away his mobile phone and threw it away. As the commotion got louder, other members of Prashant’s family came out and then the accused ran away.

DGP and IG conference in Lucknow

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) to be held in Lucknow between 20 and 21 November in Lucknow.

Top-ranking police officers from states and union territories, as well as the heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations, will attend the conference in person at Police Headquarters in Lucknow. The remaining guests will participate digitally from 37 various locations due to the hybrid nature of the conference.

During this meeting, national issues like cybercrime, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and developing trends in narcotics trafficking are expected to be discussed and scrutinised.