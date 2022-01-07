Two days after the security of PM Modi was compromised during his visit to Punjab, a year-old animated video has gone viral on Twitter with an uncanny resemblance to the incident. Netizens have been circulating the video, pointing out the eerie connection between what was shown in the animated clip a year ago and what occurred on January 5, when Prime Minister Modi’s security was jeopardised owing to state machinery negligence when his convoy was blocked on a flyover by protestors using trucks and tractors.

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra shared the video and claimed a rerun of the 2020 animated video in 2022. This video was allegedly uploaded by Khalistani supporters on YouTube a year ago.

The 3.02-minute video titled FER DEKHANGE – Kissan Ekta Zindabad was uploaded on December 1, 2020, by a YouTube channel named Dhakka Gaming. The song that plays in the background of the incendiary video is the song ‘Baaghi’ sung by Punjabi singer Simu Dhillon, who came up with the song in September last year when the so-called farmer’s protest was at its peak.

At the start of the video, an animated character of Prime Minister Modi approaches his convoy. Two gunned security personnel can be seen trailing him. PM Modi gets into his car and drives away with his entourage. Next, it shows an animated character resembling rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala, who has been spotted sympathising with the Khalistani narrative several times in the past, seated in a blue tractor and going towards PM Modi’s convoy. The blue tractor is followed by another red tractor. After a while, another tractor joins them. When PM Modi’s convoy approaches a flyover around 1.13 minutes into the video, hundreds of civilian vehicles and thousands of people are seen waiting for his entourage.

At 1.30 minutes, the animated character of Prime Minister Narendra Modi exits his car and walks towards the crowd, most likely to negotiate, but the enraged crowd begins storming towards PM Modi. Seeing the mob approach, the horrified security personnel flee in the opposite direction. PM Modi also starts scrambling to get away from the outraged mob, but he is cornered. He tries to run but is besieged by the crowd, some of whom are holding sticks. PM Modi, waylaid by the mob, sits on the road, pleading for pardon, while the crowd stands encircling him.

Several such videos were made using GTA and uploaded during the beginning of farmer protests in 2020, which show PM Modi being attacked by protestors. In another such video, PM’s convoy is seen blocked by dozens of vehicles, including trucks, tractors, and monster trucks. These vehicles break through a cordon, while Modi is chased by people on a bridge. But he is stopped by a monster truck with Kissan Ekta Zindabad written on it. The truck pushed Modi to the edge of the bridge, causing him the fall down, and he remains hanging by the feet from the bridge while the attackers line the bridge to watch it.

Another such video showed a semi hitting a car being driven by PM Modi on a bridge, and then the attackers chasing him to kill him.

Netizens appalled at the eerie similarity between viral video and security breach of PM Modi

While sharing the aforementioned old videos on Twitter, many Netizens pointed out the uncanny resemblance between what was shown in the video with what exactly transpired in the Punjab flyover on January 5, when PM Modi’s cavalcade was stopped for almost 20 minutes, with dozens of civilian vehicles and thousands of people blocking the path.

“So @RahulGandhi your plan to have PM @narendramodi assassinated and foiled by SPG and Indian forces as lifted from this video of Dec 20. But know that real life is not about animations…and karma will surely catch up with u,” Tweeted social media user Alok Bhatt while sharing the video.

"So @RahulGandhi your plan to have PM @narendramodi assassinated and foiled by SPG and Indian forces as lifted from this video of Dec 20. But know that real life is not about animations…and karma will surely catch up with u," Tweeted social media user Alok Bhatt while sharing the video.

Netizens opined that what happened in Punjab with PM Modi was not a coincidence but a well-planned assassination. They pointed out how in this one-year-old video the Khalistani had described and dramatised PM’s assassination which is exactly in line with what transpired on January 5.

What happened with Modi Ji in Punjab is not just coincidence, it is well organised plan, this is one year old video, watch how Khalistani depicted & dramatized the assassination of PM



Video courtesy @AjayChaudharry.



Full video you tube link ⬇️ https://t.co/MPIg6D6ySf

Netizens also shared another video released on the same Youtube channel Dhakka Gaming on December 6, 2020, in which the PM’s cavalcade is shown intercepted on a bridge by a huge crowd and a truck with Kisan Ekta Zindabad printed on it and flags bearing the same, which then chases PM Modi and hangs him upside down from the bridge’s side rails.

Social media user @TheAngryLord shared the second video while Tweeting: “Another video showing what they wanted to do with PM Modi on the flyover on Jan 5th. This has been lying on YouTube for over a year”.

Another video showing what they wanted to do with PM Modi on the flyover on Jan 5th. This has been lying on YouTube for over a year.



Cc @HMOIndia https://t.co/vh6b3Yk63W

Major security lapse by Punjab Police

As per available details, the Punjab Police was aware that there is a roadblock in the area due to farmer protests. The Punjab Police still gave the go-ahead to the security staff of PM Modi on the same route, knowing there is a roadblock. Further, the Punjab Police failed to clear the roadblock and created a major security lapse as the PM’s convoy was held for over 20 minutes, with dozens of civilian vehicles and thousands of people blocking the path. The police also did not provide an alternative route and eventually, the PM’s security staff decided to bring the PM back to Bathinda airport.

Questions raised over Congress’ intentions

After this incidence of lapse in the security of PM Modi, questions were raised on the intentions of the Congress party that is currently ruling the state. The party workers were also seen celebrating the security breach while its leaders were seen posting comments like “How’s the josh, Modi ji?” on social media. Congress leaders were also seen boasting that they were aware of the planned protests and intentions to prevent the PM’s public address in the state.