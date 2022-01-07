The National Commission of Protection of Childs Rights (NCPCR), chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of a complaint filed against Jo Chopra McGowan, director of NGO Latika Roy Foundation, accusing her of using differently-abled children of her organisation for political propaganda.

Kanoongo had, on December 30, 2021, written to R Rajesh Kumar, the District Magistrate of Dehradun in Uttarakhand asking him to look into the aforementioned matter and submit a report to NCPCR within 7 days of receiving the letter.

Copy fo the letter written by NCPCR chief to Uttarakhand district magistrate

In the letter shared by social media user Alok Bhatt, the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote that the “Commission is in receipt of a complaint through Twitter post wherein it has been brought to the Commission’s notice through the said tagged post that Latika Roy Foundation’s Executive Director Jo Chopra has been using her organization for disable children for the purpose of political agenda.”

“In view of the allegations. made in the complaint, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13/ (I) (j) of the CPCR Act. 2005 and observes a prima-face violation of provisions of .1.1 Act. 2015. Therefore, it is requested that your good offices may kindly look into the said allegations made in the complaint to ensure the welfare and safety of children and further submit an Action Taken Report in regard to the said matter within 7 days of receipt of this letter.”

It may be noted that a social media user, Alok Bhatt, had on December 28, brought the matter to the fore and requested the National Commission of Protection of Childs Rights (NCPCR) to take required action against Jo Chopra McGowan.

Bhatt had shared a screenshot of a Tweet posted by the NGO operated by McGowan on September 27, 2021, when the so-called farmer’s protest against the central govt’s three farm laws was at its peak. McGowan had tweeted a photo of her NGO’s main door closed, with two banners emblazoned on it reading “Aaj Bandh Hai” and “Jai Kisan.” She captioned her Tweet: “@LatikaRoyFound1 is closed today because #disabled kids support farmers. #JaiKisan.”

In his subsequent Tweet, Alok Bhatt tagged the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and wrote: “But @JoChopra, exuding a typical missionary behaviour, she used a deed to win the trust of autistic kids and then guess what – she used those differently-abled kids for her propaganda/criminal it is – @KanoongoPriyank sir, this is criminal behaviour”.

Responding to Alok Bhatt’s Tweets, the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the Uttrakhand district magistrate on December 30, asking him to look into the issue.

Jo Chopra rose to prominence after she was caught peddling fake news about the Uttarakhand government banning Christmas celebrations in the state.

In a classic example of how the left-liberal intelligentsia has always spread hatred maligning Hindus, the NGO founder had Tweeted on December 25: “Shopping yesterday in Dehradun – this state where #Christmas has been banned. In every shop, every person I met greeted me with a smile and a “Merry Christmas, Ma’am”. Sorry, #Hindutva. You can’t win. Indians are too open, too kind, too cool for your silly agenda of hate.”

As it turned out, McGowan was lying and her lies were promptly called out by the Uttarakhand police, which rejected the claims made by the NGO director. Spooked by reactions to her deceitful post and possibly fearing police action, McGowan later removed the tweet and issued an apology, though it appeared an insincere attempt to pacify criticism.

OpIndia had also published a detailed report on the sordid shenanigans of Jo Chopra and her husband Ravi Chopra. From propagating canards about the Uttarakhand government in order to malign Hindus to her anti-CAA propaganda to her husband’s dubious links with China, the article highlighted how the husband-wife duo has been engaging in anti-India activities.