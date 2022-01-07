On Thursday (January 6), popular hairstylist Jawed Habib tendered an ‘apology’ for spitting on a woman’s hair during a seminar held in Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident had earlier gone viral on social media.

“Some people are hurt over some actions that took place during one of my seminars. I have only one thing to say. Those who come to the seminar are professional hairstylists. Our seminars are usually long and so we have to make it humorous,” Habib claimed in an Instagram video.

He added, “What do I say now? I want to say this straight from my heart – If you are hurt by my actions, then, forgive me. Saying ‘sorry’ from the bottom of my heart.”

The Background of the controversy

A woman by the name of Pooja Gupta had attended a seminar in Muzzafarnagar during which she was called onto the stage by Habib for a haircut demonstration. The seminar was conducted by the Wondersoft Professional, which is managed by Mohammad Aman.

“Jawed Habib called me on the stage and misbehaved with me. He spat in my hair in front of hundreds who laughed and enjoyed his act. He was asking the attendees to make use of saliva when there’s no water available during a haircut”, she had said. Jawed Habib was seen spitting and boasting about his actions. “Mere Thook mein jaan hai (There is power in this spit)”. The act was criticized by many users on social media.

Pooja, who owns a ladies beauty salon in Vadodra refused to continue with the haircut and said that would never again visit any of the Jawed Habib outlets. She had lodged an official police complaint in Muzaffarnagar against Habib for humiliating her in the public. The National Commission for Women also took cognisance of the incident and has demanded an immediate investigation into the case.