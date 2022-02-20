Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsEx Delhi Minority Commission Chairman tweets Islamic chant recited on someone's death on appointment...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ex Delhi Minority Commission Chairman tweets Islamic chant recited on someone’s death on appointment of ‘Sanghi ideologue’ to Jamia University’s ‘Anjuman’

The Anjuman court of Jamia Millia Islamia is the highest authority of the University that comprises 59 members.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Sinha
Ex-DMC chief rants over appointment of RSS's Rakesh Sinha as member of Anjuman at Jamia (Image:Scroll/Wire)
42

Former Delhi Minority Commission’s Chairman and founder of online Islamic publication Milli Gazette Zafarul-Islam Khan took to Twitter on February 19 to express disappointment over the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha to the ‘Anjuman’ (court) of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi. Khan’s main reason for anger towards the appointment is Sinha’s association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He wrote, “Sanghi ideologue made a member of Jamia Millia Anjuman (Court). Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon.” Sinha was appointed for the post on February 11.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon” means “To Allah we belong and to Him is our return.” The phrase is used by Muslims when someone dies or lose something important. As per Siasat, it is also linked to Surah Al-Baqarah Ayat 155, which talks about how Allah takes everyone’s test before granting them what they deserve. It says, “We will surely put you to trial by involving you in fear and hunger and by causing loss of property, life and earnings.”

It is usually chanted by Muslims on someone’s passing away. It is not yet clear what Khan meant when he tweeted that chant. Whether he meant that Jamia Millia Anjuman will now be dead (because of ‘Sanghi ideologue’ member) or does he wish death upon Sinha, it is not yet clear.

The Anjuman court of Jamia Millia Islamia

The Anjuman court of Jamia Millia Islamia is the highest authority of the University that comprises 59 members. Apart from the Vice-Chancellor and other important office-bearers, it also has two members from Lok Sabha and one member from Rajya Sabha. The tenure of the members of the Anjuman court is of three years. Anjuman court takes part in the decision-making process of the University.

The controversial history of Zafarul-Islam Khan

Zafarul-Islam Khan has a long controversial history. In November 2021, he justified people being burnt alive in Godhra. The digital news publication, in its effort to legitimize the mocking of the Godhra carnage by ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, insinuated that the mass murder of the Hindu was justified as they were ‘celebrating’ the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

In July 2020, in a study conducted in riot-hit areas of Delhi, he dispelled the narrative that Muslims were under threat in India. However, the report says that 592 of the 600 women surveyed said that people from other communities did not discriminate against them. Only eight said they did. Furthermore, the eight that did say they were discriminated against admitted that only a few people from other communities discriminated against them while they had very cordial relationships with the rest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termszafarul islam khan, minority commission, mili gazette
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Khalistani module busted in Haryana, three accused receiving funds from foreign Khalistani groups to do targeted killings arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Delhi Minority Commission Chairman tweets Islamic chant recited on someone’s death on appointment of ‘Sanghi ideologue’ to Jamia University’s ‘Anjuman’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Air India pilots make high-risk landing at London’s Heathrow amidst gusting winds

OpIndia Staff -

Burqa row in Karnataka threatens communal harmony and peace. Here is an indicative list where ‘peaceful protests’ culminated into large scale communal riots

Dibakar Dutta -

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist forcing him for an interview, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -

Weapons left by US military in Afghanistan found with terrorists killed in Kashmir, Afghan terrorists reaching LoC to infiltrate into India: Army official

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Yash Vyas, 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast survivor, who saw his brother and father perish at age 8 but did not lose hope

Nirwa Mehta -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks the Centre to ban PFI for involvement in ‘subversive activities and radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -

Sikhs who returned from Afghanistan thank PM Modi for saving the lives of Hindus and Sikhs and also the great culture heritage

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not a single Hindu woman come outside homes wearing religious symbols’: Islamists in Bangladesh issue threats while protesting ‘hijab ban’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,077FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com