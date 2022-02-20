Former Delhi Minority Commission’s Chairman and founder of online Islamic publication Milli Gazette Zafarul-Islam Khan took to Twitter on February 19 to express disappointment over the appointment of Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha to the ‘Anjuman’ (court) of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi. Khan’s main reason for anger towards the appointment is Sinha’s association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He wrote, “Sanghi ideologue made a member of Jamia Millia Anjuman (Court). Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon.” Sinha was appointed for the post on February 11.

Sanghi ideologue made mamber of Jamia Millia Anjuman (Court). Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon. pic.twitter.com/5uyRBCeP0m — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) February 19, 2022

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon” means “To Allah we belong and to Him is our return.” The phrase is used by Muslims when someone dies or lose something important. As per Siasat, it is also linked to Surah Al-Baqarah Ayat 155, which talks about how Allah takes everyone’s test before granting them what they deserve. It says, “We will surely put you to trial by involving you in fear and hunger and by causing loss of property, life and earnings.”

It is usually chanted by Muslims on someone’s passing away. It is not yet clear what Khan meant when he tweeted that chant. Whether he meant that Jamia Millia Anjuman will now be dead (because of ‘Sanghi ideologue’ member) or does he wish death upon Sinha, it is not yet clear.

The Anjuman court of Jamia Millia Islamia

The Anjuman court of Jamia Millia Islamia is the highest authority of the University that comprises 59 members. Apart from the Vice-Chancellor and other important office-bearers, it also has two members from Lok Sabha and one member from Rajya Sabha. The tenure of the members of the Anjuman court is of three years. Anjuman court takes part in the decision-making process of the University.

The controversial history of Zafarul-Islam Khan

Zafarul-Islam Khan has a long controversial history. In November 2021, he justified people being burnt alive in Godhra. The digital news publication, in its effort to legitimize the mocking of the Godhra carnage by ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, insinuated that the mass murder of the Hindu was justified as they were ‘celebrating’ the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

In July 2020, in a study conducted in riot-hit areas of Delhi, he dispelled the narrative that Muslims were under threat in India. However, the report says that 592 of the 600 women surveyed said that people from other communities did not discriminate against them. Only eight said they did. Furthermore, the eight that did say they were discriminated against admitted that only a few people from other communities discriminated against them while they had very cordial relationships with the rest.