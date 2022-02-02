Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA Rafiq Ansari accuses BJP of spreading ‘Hindu gardi’, says Yogi govt tried to suppress Muslims

"If BJP comes to power again, it will turn into a goon and will continue to torture us Muslims", SP MLA Rafiq Ansari said

Image Source- Screecshot from the viral video
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari for his ‘Hindu-Gardi’ comment ahead of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Elections. “This is the true face of Hindu hating, Jinnah loving Samajwadi Party”, said BJP’s Shehzaad Poonawalla on Twitter.

Taking on UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP in Uttar Pradesh, SP MLA from Meerut, Rafiq Ansari yesterday had said that the BJP has unrolled ‘Hindu gardi’ in the last five years. Alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Muslims in the BJP regime were tortured and suppressed, Ansari added, “If BJP comes to power again, it will turn into a goon and will continue to torture us Muslims”.

“Meerut’s Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but they (BJP) attempted to suppress you…Circumstances are not right”, he stated further in the video that went viral over the social media. The comments by Ansari has errupted a huge controvery with BJP calling it a perfect example of Hindu hatred.

This is weeks after the BJP leader and former director-general of Uttar Pradesh police Brij Lal had charged the SP for giving tickets to goons, rioters and history-sheeters in the polls. “SP intends to bring back goondraj and dangaraj by giving opportunities to people with criminal records”, he had said.

Naming a few SP candidates Rafiq Ansari from Meerut, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Madan Bhaiya from Loni, Amarpal from Sahibabad, Dilnawaz from Sayana, Lal had asked, “Who are these people? This is a list of history-sheeters, gangsters and vicious criminals”.

Moreover, CM Yogi Aditynath on January 29 had hit out at SP candidates saying that if criminals became MLAs, there would be an environment of threat all around. He also slammed BSP for giving tickets to criminals and had said that BSP and SP were competing in regards to ‘who gives ticket to the biggest criminal’.

Uttar Pradesh state elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February to 7 March this year in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022 .

 

