On February 21 (local time), hours after its debut on Apple’s App store, former United States President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social grabbed No 1 position on the Top Charts. The app marks ex-President Trumps return to social media after he was banned by several platforms last year following US Capitol Hall violence in January 2021.

Screenshot of App on Apple App Store. Source: Apple App Store

The app was launched on the intervening night of February 20 and February 21, shortly past midnight. By early Monday, it was the top free app available on the App Store. Those who had pre-ordered the app got it automatically downloaded on their devices.

Pertaining to the overwhelming response to the app, several users reported they were either having trouble registering on the app or were added to the waitlist. The users said they got a message saying, “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

Donald Trump Junior had announced on February 15 that the “favourite President” was making a comeback on social media. Around 500 users were invited to test the app in the testing phase.

Trump was banned in 2021 from social media app

Following January 6, 2021 violence at US Capitol Hall allegedly involving Trump supporters, ex-President’s social media accounts were withheld by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Trump was accused of posting messages that incited violence.

In March last year, he had hinted to launch his own social media platform. In October, Trump had announced plans of launching Truth Social very soon. Truth Social has been developed by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) led by Devis Nunes, former Republican US Representative. The platform is expected to attract users who feel their views and ideology are being suppressed by the social media giants.

On Sunday, during an interview with Fox News, Nunes said, “This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform. Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States.”

TMTG funding

In December last year, TMTG had raised $1 billion from private investors. It is also planning to list in New York through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). The company would receive $293 million in cash from DWAC unless any of its shareholders redeem the shares. Once the DWAC deal closes, the $1 billion TMTG has raised would be made available for the company. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is investigating the financial activities of DWAC that has delayed the deal between DWAC and TMTG for a few months.