Pakistan minister threatens to turn into suicide bomber to kill opposition

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces tough no-confidence motion against his government in a span of days, the senior ministers have stepped up attacks against the united opposition and some have even threatened to destroy them.

In an explosive statement on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan threatened the opposition parties that he would turn into to become a suicide bomber and blow up the entire opposition.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was heard saying that even though suicide bombing is forbidden in Islam, he would turn into one and blow up the entire opposition for attempting to bring down Imran Khan-led Pakistan government.

“Suicide is haram, but I wish to be a ‘bumbaar kush’ (suicide bomber) and blow up the entire opposition,” the minister said in a viral video.

🚨 BREAKING: Mian Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Aviation of pro Taliban party #PTI, desire to become a suicide bomber and blow up the entire opposition party leadership in #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/d48mOTvHh8 — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) March 12, 2022

The Pakistan minister added that he wants to blow himself up at a place where all the enemies of the country and religion are assembled.

Imran Khan himself has mounted an attack on the opposition leaders and had referred to opposition leaders such as PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as “three stooges”.

Imran Khan has claimed the united opposition has joined the west, especially the US, to remove him from power through a no-confidence vote. Earlier, Imran Khan had threatened the opposition that his one million supporters would assemble in D-chowk of Islamabad on the day of no-confidence is put into voting.

Several Pakistan ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have threatened the opposition leaders that PTI workers would surround their houses to prevent them from voting on the motion.

The voting on a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will take place between March 26-30. The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to call the session on March 22.